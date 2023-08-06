Wikipedia Is a Deep State Dumpster Fire

I like getting lost in a Wikipedia rabbit hole as much as anyone. The highly clickable links can ferry you on a journey of whimsy from Genghis Khan to the Bubonic plague to mRNA biotechnology in a jiffy. It’s perfect for curious souls with ADHD and a thirst for knowledge. But Wikipedia is total garbage on certain very relevant political topics.

Glenn Greenwald, dissident journalist of Edward Snowden leaks fame, does an excellent job here surveying the carefully curated lies — all, coincidentally they would say, in one political direction benefiting one political faction — platformed by Wikipedia.

He cites numerous specific examples of highly slanted (to put it diplomatically) coverage of various political issues. But, for the sake of brevity, let’s hone in on the Wikipedia article “COVID-19 lab leak theory” (emphasis added throughout):

The COVID-19 lab leak theory, or lab leak hypothesis, is the idea that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, is the result of a laboratory leak. The theory is highly controversial; most scientists believe the virus spilled into human populations through natural zoonosis, similar to the SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV outbreaks, and consistent with other pandemics in human history.

We now know that the consensus of The Science™ was enforced by way of behind-the-scenes manipulation of academic literature by the likes of Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, Peter Daszak, etc., draconian censorship on social and legacy media, blatant lies, and other means.

Continuing:

The lab leak theory is informed by racist undercurrents, and has resulted in anti-Chinese sentiment.[21] Scientists from WIV had previously collected SARS-related coronaviruses from bats in the wild; allegations that they also performed undisclosed risky work on such viruses are central to some versions of the idea… In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a report which deemed the possibility “extremely unlikely”, though the WHO’s director-general said the report’s conclusions were not definitive.

Amazingly, the Wikipedia article then immediately cites an article from Reuters documenting how the Chinese government, by the WHO director general’s own admission, withheld crucial data from the “investigative” team. He didn’t say the reports were merely “not definitive”; he explicitly said by natural implication that the results were rigged. Yet Wikipedia doesn’t mention any of that.

And it goes on like that, spewing debunked claim after debunked claim as if the Twitter files, FOIA requests, and other documents accumulating in the public domain haven’t proven the official COVID-19 narrative to be an endless series of lies. It’s truly remarkable gaslighting.

Here is, ironically, how Wikipedia describes its Deep State daddy, which, in its telling, of course, doesn’t exist and is the hallucination of QAnon conspiracy mongers:

According to an American political conspiracy theory, the deep state is a clandestine network of members of the federal government (especially within the FBI and CIA), working in conjunction with high-level financial and industrial entities and leaders, to exercise power alongside or within the elected United States government.

Of course, no such “clandestine network” of feds and “high-level financial and industrial entities and leaders” operates in near-total secrecy to control the political process in the United States. Surely not. Right?

Via a Feb. 4, 2021, Time Magazine article titled “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election” (emphasis added):

For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President… Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding… This is the inside story of the conspiracy to save the 2020 election… a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.

And here’s Henry Kissinger protégé David Rothkopf telling MSNBC viewers and Americans more generally that they’ll “miss the deep state when it’s gone.”

Via “You’re Going to Miss the Deep State When It’s Gone,” published in The Daily Beast, by David Rothkopf (emphasis added):

During his presidency, Trump was regularly frustrated by the fact that government officials—appointees as well as career officials in the civil service, the military, the intelligence community and the foreign service—were an impediment [to his agenda].

And here’s Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, threatening Trump, the sitting president at the time, with retaliation by the Deep State that Wikipedia claims doesn’t exist.

Funny how none of that factored into Wikipedia’s analysis of the Deep State.