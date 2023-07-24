Anthony Fauci Explains Why He Should Be Prosecuted, Agrees to Debate Critics

Quasi-retired NIAID Director Anthony Fauci dispensed some curious advice recently to the American public:

Do not accept and shrug your shoulders at the normalization of untruths because we’re living in an era now [when] there’s so much distortion of reality… whenever you have the acceptance of untruths and distortions, ultimately it’s going to erode at the foundation of the social order and our democracy.

Fauci on why to prosecute Fauci pic.twitter.com/EvbQhtj6Dd — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) July 23, 2023

I wholeheartedly cosign with Fauci’s concerns here, which is why we should start the cleansing and atonement with him.

Fauci lied infamously about masking, claiming first that it doesn’t work (the correct position) and then claiming that not only does it work but that children should be sadistically, forcibly masked in school as a form of ritual submission even though they have no statistically relevant risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

He later admitted that he had lied initially about masking not working because he was worried that the public would buy up all the available masks and there wouldn’t be any left for healthcare workers.

He lied about herd immunity.

He lied — under oath, mind you, which is punishable by imprisonment — to Congress about funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab via his partner-in-crime, Peter Daszak of the “nonprofit” EcoHealth Alliance.

(For what it’s worth, I have a petition that’s circulated for some time to prosecute Fauci for perjury. Sign it if you like, not that it will likely make a huge difference.)

Fauci, of course, meant that other alleged liars — such as “conspiracy theorists” whose “conspiracy theories” have all been borne out over the last three years — should be censored, not him.

Lobotomized MSNBC-heads will see the clip and nod along, enraptured by the wisdom dispensed by their savior, the good doctor.

Cognitive dissonance is a hell of a drug. And it’s helped along synergistically by a complete media echo chamber of sycophancy that the corporate state has erected over several decades so that no bit of truth is allowed to slip into the consciousness of its lobotomized viewers.

Fauci, interestingly, also recently seemingly agreed to debate RFK Jr., who in his book “The Real Anthony Fauci” exposed the sordid and frankly evil career of the world’s highest-paid bureaucrat.

“‘You think you flip-flopped,'” Fauci starts in reference to the frequent and accurate criticism that he is a liar. “No. You got additional information that made you change what you’re saying. And I’d be happy to debate that anywhere, any place, with anybody.”

That sounds great. Let’s make it happen, Fauci — unless you’re going to flip-flop on your professed desire to defend your flip-flopping in open debate.