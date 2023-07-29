WATCH: The Biden Regime Appears to Stage Climate Change Protest With TikTok Influencer

A plucky young Zoomer activist called Elise Joshi recently disrupted — or appeared to disrupt — a White House press event.

During the spectacle, she “channeled the strength of her ancestors” (presumably a reference to Native American heredity or whatever) to demand that the Brandon entity stop oil drilling in the name of climate change.

“Excuse me for interrupting,” Joshi starts with a camera phone focused on her, operated by a silent partner off-screen. “But asking nicely hasn’t worked out. A million young people wrote to the administration pleading not to approve a disastrous oil-drilling project in Alaska and we were ignored. So, I’m here channeling the strength of my ancestors and generation. Will the administration stop approving new oil and gas projects and align with youth, science, and frontline communities from the north slope of Alaska to Louisiana?”

Joshi later wrote on Twitter, “I just mustered up every ounce of courage to interrupt White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and urge the Biden Administration to stop approving new coal, oil, and gas projects. The climate crisis is here now. @POTUS, listen to Gen-Z, scientists, and frontline communities.”

I just mustered up every ounce of courage to interrupt White House Press Secretary @K_JeanPierre and urge the Biden Administration to stop approving new coal, oil, and gas projects. The climate crisis is here now. @POTUS, listen to Gen-Z, scientists, and frontline communities pic.twitter.com/ezI0mGtxW9 — Elise Joshi (@EliseJoshi) July 28, 2023

Barely literate diversity hire Karine Jean-Pierre agreed that Joshi had acted bravely and stunningly, responding with, “First of all, I appreciate your courage… I’m happy to have this conversation with you outside of this speaking event at this time, but we can talk through all that [Biden] has done and all he wants to continue to do, and we can also listen to you and listen to what you have brought forward right now.”

It turns out that, far from being an outsider agitating for change, Elise Joshi, as the executive director of Gen Z for Change, has some suspiciously cozy ties with the Brandon entity.

Via Influence Watch (emphasis added):

Gen Z for Change is a left-of-center political advocacy organization that promotes Democratic Party campaigns and left-of-center causes through a network of social media influencers who have large online followings. The group was founded as “Tik Tok For Biden” during the 2020 election and was organized with the goal of promoting Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign on emerging social media platform Tik Tok. The group since rebranded as Gen Z for Change and continued to lend support to Democratic campaigns during 2021 U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia and the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race. The group also partnered with Anthony Fauci to promote the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and worked with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ group FairFight. The group has also become a stakeholder group in the Biden administration and made headlines when its influencers received a private briefing from the Biden White House on its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

So, maybe we should pump the brakes on the brave and stunning talk, given that this whole charade appears to have been orchestrated beforehand. Note that KJP allowed the “protester” to speak uninterrupted, congratulated her on her bravery and stunningness, and promised to hear her out.

Is this how the regime treats actual protesters? Perhaps one should consult Simon Ateba, African dissident press briefing reporter and perennial thorn in Karine Jean-Pierre’s side.