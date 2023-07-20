CNN Wants You to Believe McDonald's Will Save World From 'Climate Change'

Failing CNN, media dinosaur that it is, has apparently resorted to blatant advertising on behalf of corporate benefactors as a revenue stream, given its failure to cultivate any organic, popular audience.

CNN’s irrelevance as a popular political force is perhaps best evidenced by the rapid implosion of its streaming service — even though the project was subsidized to the tune of:

All that to say: perhaps it should come as no surprise that CNN is now monetizing its content by claiming — however surreally — that McDonald’s is the institution best-positioned to remedy all of the existential ills caused by something called “climate change.”

The thesis of the argument presented by “Chief Climate Correspondent” Bill Weir, once all of the drooling over McDonald’s stunningness and bravery is stripped away, is that the corporation is saving the world via the cows that its contractors use. These ruminants consume vegetation, then fertilize the soil via their excrement, after which even more vegetation can grow for animal consumption, which is then consumed and returned to the soil for further fertilization, and so on.

In other words, they do what cows have done for millions of years. What CNN is describing as if it’s some hot new innovative, cutting-edge AI-invented technique is called regenerative farming — which ranchers have been practicing, again, since before recorded history.

How curious is CNN’s coverage, given that the technocratic state that CNN, above all other peer outlets, serves as the mouthpiece for is currently plotting to sacrifice tens of thousands of cows as an offering to the climate change gods?

Via The Telegraph (emphasis added):

The collateral damage of net zero is now getting uncomfortably close to home. First Dutch farmers were threatened with compulsory purchases to satisfy EU emissions targets, fomenting a new revolt in the process. Now it’s Ireland’s turn, where the government is reportedly looking at plans to cull around 200,000 cows to meet its climate targets. The scheme would be a bit like voluntary redundancy, with farmers offered financial inducements to give up their cows. British beef and dairy farmers are now very jittery. It seems increasingly clear that there is an eco-modernist agenda to do away with conventional meat altogether. It’s not just the Extinction Rebellion mob, either; many of the world’s politicians are on board.

Of course, no objective viewer has ever credibly accused CNN of consistency in its alleged principles.

This is the same network, as well, that has encouraged its viewers to feed their pets WEF bugs — not grass — for climate change, as I have reported previously at PJ Media.

Via CNN:

Researchers have showed that pets play a significant role in the climate crisis… Their meat-heavy diet is the biggest contributor to their carbon pawprints, which requires an abundance of energy, land and water to produce. And the production of pet food emits huge amounts of planet-warming gases… Insect-based pet foods can be nutritionally complete and are starting to come onto the market around the world,” Frimberger said. “They can also be a solution for some pets that have food allergies to traditional protein sources.”

What’s really going on here, one might surmise at the risk of being branded a “conspiracy theorist,” is that the livestock permitted to exist in the global technocracy will only be the mRNA-injected kind. Current research is exploring the feasibility of injecting all livestock with mRNA therapies for the alleged sake of eliminating common infections.

Independent-minded farmers with common sense, of course, will resist mRNA injections for their livestock, and if consumers have a choice the sane ones will opt for actual cows instead of whatever chimeric franken-cows Bill Gates and Co. cook up. Which is why they must be put out of business, as various Western governments — the Dutch one, for instance — are hard at work to accomplish.