Red Alert: Pharma Plots to Inject Livestock With mRNA 'Vaccines,' Likely to End up in Food Supply

The pharmaceutical industry has been quietly at work for years now concocting excuses and methods to inject livestock — whose flesh will eventually end up in human digestive tracts — with mRNA therapies marketed as “vaccines.”

A research project underway at Iowa State University titled NOVEL MRNA VACCINE TECHNOLOGY FOR PREVENTION OF BOVINE RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS is developing mRNA vaxxes for domesticated cows:

Bovine respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a significant viral pathogens [sic] of young cows that is a key component of the respiratory disease complex and often leads to secondary bacterial pneumonia… we will test a novel mRNA vaccine system we have developed that substantially lowers the price point for production animals and may lead to more thermal stable transcripts compatible with vaccinating on the farm… Our overall goal is to test a novel mRNA system for inducing immunological protection from bovine RSV infection.

In Australia, the vax-happy government has “fast-tracked” mRNA vaccine development for cattle in partnership with a U.S. biotech firm:

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said today marks an important milestone towards securing the vaccine technology that will protect Australia’s $28.7 billion livestock industry. “The NSW Nationals in Government are taking the threat of FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease extremely seriously, and this milestone is another step forward in preparing for a potential outbreak,” Mr Toole said… “COVID-19 demonstrated to us that all possible avenues in developing vaccines must be explored and we will leave no stone unturned.”

Pharma biotech research is also hard at work on wildlife mRNA vaccines:

Two-thirds of captive-bred black-footed ferrets have been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, and not a single one of the endangered mustelids is known so far to have contracted the disease. Researchers are concerned that black-footed ferrets (Mustela nigripes) may be able to contract SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, since close relatives like European mink (Mustela lutreola) and domestic ferrets (Mustela putorius furo) can be infected. After finding similar species can be infected, researchers quickly began to increase safety protocols at zoos and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center in Colorado, the main source of the captive-breeding and release program for the federally endangered species.

What will the consequences be of vaccinating every captive and wild animal on Earth? No one knows, including the reckless pharmaceutical firms conducting this mass-scale experiment.

It’s been way past time to stop pussyfooting around the core of the problem: the people directing these efforts are pure, raw evil. Whether they are literally possessed by some off-world spirit, just plain psychopaths, or whatever else, is up for debate.

What is increasingly non-debatable is that, whatever the root cause of their hatred for life on Earth and nature itself (as a proxy for God), they won’t stop until they a.) are neutralized with irresistible force (ideally through legal means) or b.) have irreversibly infected the entire animal, plant, bacteria, and fungi genome with their Frankenstein genetic material.

