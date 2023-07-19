News & Politics

Rep. Omar's Climate Change Curveball: Discrediting Alarmism in 280 Characters

By Michael van der Galien 9:45 AM on July 19, 2023
In the world of Twitter, every day brings us a fresh batch of tweets, each attempting to outshine the others in boldness and intrigue. Some fall flat, some soar high, and then there are those that simply… ignite. One such recent tweet has emerged from the digital quill of Rep. Ilhan Omar, and it has set the Twittersphere ablaze.

The tweet in question? Omar, with an air of indisputable certainty, announces, “The earth just broke the record for the hottest day in 120,000 years. In fact, we broke it on three separate days.”

Quite the declaration, indeed. It appears Omar has taken a page from the book of paleoclimatologists, those adventurous souls who brave the rigors of prehistoric climate study. And just like that, our representative has ventured into the hallowed grounds of ancient climatology.

As expected, Twitter responded with the kind of calm, measured critique we’ve come to associate with social media platforms. Criticisms were swift and abundant, a veritable deluge of textual fire and brimstone. It seems that everyone, regardless of political affiliations, felt the pull of fact-checking duty. Rightfully so, of course, for Omar’s tweet was clearly ridiculous in the extreme.

Infamous Twitter user Catturd responded to Omar’s climate lie by nominating her for a very special award indeed:

The Blaze’s Sara Gonzales had a slightly less polite way of summarizing Omar’s tweet (language warning):

Former senior adviser to President Trump Stephen Miller asked Omar for some details on the earth’s temperature 118,539 years ago.

You won’t believe it, but Omar has yet to answer Miller’s question.

Kevin Dalton notes that, like Omar, he too has heard of cavemen keeping track of weather changes:

Meanwhile, Alex Feinberg wonders whether Omar fact-checked this claim at the always-reliable New York Times:

Conservative blogger Kate Hyde was also greatly inspired by Omar’s tweet. “I called my friend who is 117,094 years old and he just confirmed this is totally true,” she wrote.

Related: Guest at RFK Jr. Dinner Silences Climate Alarmist With a Single Fart

And now, dear readers, let’s take a moment to bask in the profound brilliance of Rep. Ilhan Omar. Who else but her could accomplish such a Herculean task of uniting the chaotic, diverse, and usually diametrically opposed Twittersphere?

However, and this might just be a small detail, the unity achieved might not be quite what Omar intended. It seems that in her impassioned effort to fire up the climate hoax, the esteemed representative inadvertently sparked a grand festival of fact-checking, birthing a comical parade of corrections, critiques, and general disbelief.

For this, we should be grateful to her.

So, let’s raise our glasses to Rep. Omar. Through her singular efforts, she has remarkably achieved something that we conservatives have been striving toward for years: puncturing the balloon of climate alarmism in one masterstroke.

Michael van der Galien
Michael van der Galien is the owner of Dutch news and opinion website De Dagelijkse Standard (English version: Daily Standard Global), a freelance journalist and columnist, and blogger at PJ Media. He can be contacted on Twitter: @MichaelvdGalien.
