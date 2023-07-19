Rep. Omar's Climate Change Curveball: Discrediting Alarmism in 280 Characters

In the world of Twitter, every day brings us a fresh batch of tweets, each attempting to outshine the others in boldness and intrigue. Some fall flat, some soar high, and then there are those that simply… ignite. One such recent tweet has emerged from the digital quill of Rep. Ilhan Omar, and it has set the Twittersphere ablaze.

The tweet in question? Omar, with an air of indisputable certainty, announces, “The earth just broke the record for the hottest day in 120,000 years. In fact, we broke it on three separate days.”

The earth just broke the record for the hottest day in 120,000 years. In fact, we broke in on three separate days. National climate emergency now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 17, 2023

Quite the declaration, indeed. It appears Omar has taken a page from the book of paleoclimatologists, those adventurous souls who brave the rigors of prehistoric climate study. And just like that, our representative has ventured into the hallowed grounds of ancient climatology.

As expected, Twitter responded with the kind of calm, measured critique we’ve come to associate with social media platforms. Criticisms were swift and abundant, a veritable deluge of textual fire and brimstone. It seems that everyone, regardless of political affiliations, felt the pull of fact-checking duty. Rightfully so, of course, for Omar’s tweet was clearly ridiculous in the extreme.

Infamous Twitter user Catturd responded to Omar’s climate lie by nominating her for a very special award indeed:

This just might be the dumbest tweet in Twitter history. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 18, 2023

The Blaze’s Sara Gonzales had a slightly less polite way of summarizing Omar’s tweet (language warning):

You’re fucking dumb. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 18, 2023

Former senior adviser to President Trump Stephen Miller asked Omar for some details on the earth’s temperature 118,539 years ago.

What was the temperature of the globe at 12pm GMT on July 1st, 116,539 BC? — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 18, 2023

You won’t believe it, but Omar has yet to answer Miller’s question.

Kevin Dalton notes that, like Omar, he too has heard of cavemen keeping track of weather changes:

I too remember reading about caveman Fahrenheit first recording the temperature 120,000 years ago when I was in middle school. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Alex Feinberg wonders whether Omar fact-checked this claim at the always-reliable New York Times:

Did you check the @nytimes archives from 118,000 BC to confirm that one??? — Alex Feinberg, Calorie Ignorer (@alexfeinberg1) July 19, 2023

Conservative blogger Kate Hyde was also greatly inspired by Omar’s tweet. “I called my friend who is 117,094 years old and he just confirmed this is totally true,” she wrote.

And now, dear readers, let’s take a moment to bask in the profound brilliance of Rep. Ilhan Omar. Who else but her could accomplish such a Herculean task of uniting the chaotic, diverse, and usually diametrically opposed Twittersphere?

However, and this might just be a small detail, the unity achieved might not be quite what Omar intended. It seems that in her impassioned effort to fire up the climate hoax, the esteemed representative inadvertently sparked a grand festival of fact-checking, birthing a comical parade of corrections, critiques, and general disbelief.

For this, we should be grateful to her.

So, let’s raise our glasses to Rep. Omar. Through her singular efforts, she has remarkably achieved something that we conservatives have been striving toward for years: puncturing the balloon of climate alarmism in one masterstroke.