WATCH: Hunter Biden Being Super-Weird at White House July 4 Event Two Days After Cocaine Found on Grounds

As Matt Margolis reported last week here at PJ Media, Sunday, July 2, was a big day at the White House — not because of the upcoming celebration of our nation’s declaration of independence from our colonial masters, but because of a mysterious package containing an initially undescribed substance of interest to the authorities. The grounds of the building were subsequently evacuated, and an investigation into the package commenced.

The U.S. Secret Service has closed several roads near the White House due to the presence of unknown substances near the White House, the reason for this is not yet known.#WhiteHouse #UnitedStates pic.twitter.com/FTUvmT6g9Z — Ahmad (@its_Ahmad_Word) July 3, 2023

The mystery package turned out to contain cocaine — the substance, perhaps coincidentally, that the Brandon entity’s son, Hunter Biden, has a notorious affinity for, as exposed by images and videos contained on his scandalous laptop.

Equally potentially coincidentally, surely, Hunter Biden was in town over the long holiday weekend for a July 4 celebration at the White House.

Via New York Post:

First son Hunter Biden joined his father and other members of the Biden family at the White House Tuesday to take in the Fourth of July fireworks following a weekend getaway to Camp David — during which a powdered substance found in the West Wing initially tested positive for cocaine. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were accompanied on the balcony of the South Portico by Hunter Biden, his son Beau Jr., first daughter Ashley Biden and other members of the first family. “Welcome to your house, the White House. We’re just rentin’,” the 80-year-old president told military families, National Park Service staff and their families, and members of his administration and their families during brief remarks Tuesday night.

The show was meant clearly to convey a wholesome, family message on this most American of holidays. The many children of the Biden clan, minus Hunter’s illegitimate daughter whom the family won’t recognize and won’t voluntarily financially support without a court order, were in attendance. By all appearances as presented in the corporate state media, a good all-American time was had by all parties.

That’s just pure Americana right there. A truly inspirational speech by the vigorous commander-in-chief, the red-white-and-blue motif, the whole nine yards.

Right?

Well perhaps, except that now the internet is awash in clips of Hunter Biden at the event behaving curiously while the Brandon entity and Dr. Jill look away in concern at their baby boy’s odd behavior in the background.

What's Hunter doing? Is that what I think it is? pic.twitter.com/bd1lOATIai — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2023

I’m not saying Hunter Biden snorted cocaine at the White House but if he did, I would expect it to look exactly like this. pic.twitter.com/n3VykREfgq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2023

As Hunter Biden steps away Joe and Jill look concerned but ignore it in the end. pic.twitter.com/ZwjxcVbVk8 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 5, 2023

What in the world is going on here?

Of course, there’s no way of knowing by way of the grainy video surfacing thus far what exactly what Hunter was doing with his nose there, whether or not he was inhaling anything into his nostrils, and what, if so, that something might have been.

But it doesn’t look super great — better than weighing his crack on a scale, of course, as one of his prior videos has documented, but not great nonetheless.