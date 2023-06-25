Watch: UNREAL Dystopian Suicide Advertisement

Via CTV News (emphasis added):

A Metro Vancouver woman who garnered national attention earlier this year is doing so again, posthumously, in a “disturbing” viral video that has prompted fierce criticism of a Canadian department store. The short film, titled “All is Beauty” was posted to YouTube by Simons and also appeared as shorter commercials. In it, a woman is seen surrounded by people on a beach, in a candle-lit forest, and in other settings with costumed dancers and illuminated fantastical creatures that depict a dream-like summary of a woman’s final days. “Even now, as I seek help to end my life, with all the pain, and in these final moments, there is still so much beauty,” says Jennyfer Hatch in the unsettling film, which is visually striking and appears more like an art film than a commercial.

Holy sh*t I just saw an ad filled with white people Oh wait, it was an ad for euthanasia pic.twitter.com/tug7G4wTOt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 23, 2023

Despite the gravity of this sick manipulation of Western populations into killing themselves, let’s note in passing that the little inspirational speech Hatch gives to encourage people to allow the state to suicide them is pretty obviously lifted from the final scene of the iconic 1999 film American Beauty.

Continuing:

Now that she has died, CTV News can reveal that she is the same woman who spoke to us in June about her struggles to find treatment for a rare and complex connective tissue disease, prompting her to seek Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) as a last-ditch effort for palliative care.

I have previously written extensively about state killing (dressed up euphemistically as MAID). The institutionalized practice of state execution under the guise of mercy is now disturbingly prevalent across the West, known by different names in different countries.

The Netherlands has, for instance, recently announced plans to allow the killing of children as young as one year old. Canada, headed by self-professed CCP “basic dictatorship” admirer and WEF lackey Justin Trudeau, has likewise championed the euthanasia of babies by the government. The Canadian authorities even went so far as to create a children’s book espousing the benefits of killing yourself.

Via the Paediatrics & Child Health, Medical Assistance in Dying: A Paediatric Perspective: