Netherlands to Legalize Government Euthanasia for Children as Young as One Year Old

The push to normalize state-facilitated suicide (branded euphemistically as “euthanasia”) across the Western world just won a huge victory in the Netherlands.

Via The Guardian:

The Netherlands is to widen its euthanasia regulations to include the possibility of doctors assisting in the death of terminally ill children aged between one and 12. The new rules would apply to between five and 10 children a year who suffer unbearably from their disease, have no hope of improvement and for whom palliative care cannot bring relief, the government said on Friday. “The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child’s unbearable and hopeless suffering,” it said in a statement.

The state mercy-killing phenomenon hasn’t gained widespread traction in the United States yet, but what befalls the rest of the West eventually comes to America’s shores; these social engineering projects just tend to require more time to take root in the U.S. due to America’s tradition of skepticism of state power and its federated political system that’s more difficult to fully infiltrate than other Western nations. But it’s only a matter of time before these ideas creep into public school curricula from coast to coast.

For a taste of the future in terms of the state killing children for their own good, we need only look north to the captured state of Canada, headed by authoritarian self-described “basic Chinese dictatorship” admirer Justin Trudeau.

Exhibit A, via the Canadian Virtual Hospice, is the government-issued Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Activity Book, to help children learn the benefits of killing themselves.

Canada’s MAID laws were recently extended to include individuals suffering from “mental illness.” Given the ever-expanding list of alleged diagnosable mental health conditions with each new edition of The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the future potential applications of this caveat are nearly limitless.

Related: California Church that Defied Mask Mandate Must Pay $1.2 Million in Fines

Let’s take a speculative scenario: a Canadian mother refuses to inject her child with whatever new mRNA shots the Public Health™ authorities are promoting. A psychotherapist then diagnoses the child with something called Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD), defined as being “uncooperative, defiant, and hostile toward peers, parents, teachers, and other authority figures.” The state decides the child is incurable and is therefore granted legal justification to kill her under its euthanasia laws.

It sounds crazy — even a little conspiratorial, perhaps — until you consider that, as PJ Media’s Lincoln Brown reported recently, the Canadian government euthanized 10,000 people in 2021 alone.