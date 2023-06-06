'Arm Trans Kids': Is Western Culture War Destined to Go Kinetic?

It’s unclear just how long the status quo can be maintained. Political polarization was bad in 2016, and it’s only gotten worse since then.
With each successive culture war win, the Social Justice™ left counterintuitively becomes more, not less, militant.
Via New York Post:
Disturbing images show militant trans-rights activists trying to break up a free-speech event in the UK called “Let Women Speak” — using a giant banner demanding the right to “arm trans kids.”
Photos and video show the opposing activists — most in masks and using umbrellas to hide their identities — marching on the women’s event at a famed Reformer’s Tree gathering spot in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday.
It took at least three trans-rights activists (TRA) — one with a completely shaven head — to hold the large “arm trans kids” banner, pics show.
Alongside the disturbing message, the poster showed what would otherwise be a typical drawing for a young child — but with three sets of machine guns pointing from a playhouse and a toy car.
https://t.co/XwXOFNyDVj
Trans radical activists hold a counter protest outside of a women's rights rally calling for "trans kids" to arm themselves.
These calls for violence come amongst more and more histrionic cries of a supposed genocide of "trans kids."
There is no…
— Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) May 29, 2023
Much of the culture war rhetoric centers around children. The right — correctly, as I have documented in graphic detail — decry the chemical and surgical barbarism marketed as “gender-affirming” healthcare. The Social Justice™ left frames legislative efforts to outlaw the chemical castration of children as “genocide.”
A Nebraska Democrat recently resorted to such hyperbole in a fight over legislation to protect children. Via New York Post:
A Democratic lawmaker is threatening to cripple the Nebraska legislature’s 90-day session in protest over a bill banning gender-affirming therapies for kids — which she calls a transgender “genocide.”
Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh started her filibuster in late February after a Republican introduced the bill to outlaw hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery for those under 18.
“If this legislature collectively decides that legislating hate against children is our priority, then I am going to make it painful — painful for everyone,” the married mother of three threatened fellow lawmakers.
“I will burn the session to the ground over this bill.”
What does one do to stop a genocide? All bets are off. It’s a moral blank check to fight the perpetrator of said genocide.
Meanwhile, the LGBTQ+++™ social engineers — who, because of the institutional support they are afforded by the government and multinational corporations, are in the driver’s seat — have become increasingly brazen in their indoctrination efforts in public schools and elsewhere.
— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 5, 2023
Normie parents, who just a year or two ago might not have been aware of the Cultural Revolution, have begun to notice — even in Hollywood, of all places.
Parents in N Hollywood protest in front of Saticoy Elementary School over them having pride event at school. Bravo 👏 👏
— Lexit (@LexitMovement1) June 2, 2023
The Department of Homeland Security (a post 9/11 monstrosity that violates Constitutionally guaranteed civil liberties on a daily basis) has, in turn, taken notice of parents taking notice.
Via the Office of the Attorney General, April 2021:
In recent months, there has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools. While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views…
The Department takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate.
The Deep State hopes that this represents a self-fulfilling prophecy: the DHS frames parents as terrorists for not wanting their kids exposed to disorienting, pernicious gender ideology. Parents get angry at being unfairly besmirched as “domestic terrorists” over opposition to it. Some, if pushed far enough, might step over a line, and then the government will justify for itself more authoritarian measures to crack down. And around and around we go.