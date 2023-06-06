'Arm Trans Kids': Is Western Culture War Destined to Go Kinetic?

It’s unclear just how long the status quo can be maintained. Political polarization was bad in 2016, and it’s only gotten worse since then.

With each successive culture war win, the Social Justice™ left counterintuitively becomes more, not less, militant.

Via New York Post:

Disturbing images show militant trans-rights activists trying to break up a free-speech event in the UK called “Let Women Speak” — using a giant banner demanding the right to “arm trans kids.” Photos and video show the opposing activists — most in masks and using umbrellas to hide their identities — marching on the women’s event at a famed Reformer’s Tree gathering spot in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday. It took at least three trans-rights activists (TRA) — one with a completely shaven head — to hold the large “arm trans kids” banner, pics show. Alongside the disturbing message, the poster showed what would otherwise be a typical drawing for a young child — but with three sets of machine guns pointing from a playhouse and a toy car.