Disturbing Social Media Posts Celebrate Canada's State Medical Suicide Program

Feeling a little blue? Admitted “basic Chinese dictatorship” admirer Justin Trudeau, Canada’s sitting PM, has a solution for the suffering peasants: just kill yourself, stupid! Less carbon emissions for the rest of us!

According to reporting from PJ Media’a Lincoln Brown, the Canadian government killed 10,000 people in 2021 alone through its MAID program. Official numbers for 2022 are not in yet, but we can safely assume they will climb.

Even Canadian veterans have reportedly been offered MAID as a “final solution” of sorts by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), the Canadian equivalent of the VA in the US.

The government is even encouraging the mentally ill to end their lives: “In 2021, it was determined that Canadians whose only medical condition is a mental illness, and who otherwise meet all eligibility criteria, would not be eligible for MAID for two years—until March 17, 2023.”

Other technocratic Western countries have gotten in on the MAID action as well. “The Netherlands is to widen its euthanasia regulations to include the possibility of doctors assisting in the death of terminally ill children aged between one and 12,” the Guardian reported last year.

Celebrations of this sick eugenicist program have popped up on social media recently.

Checking in on Canada. Yes, it's as bad as I remembered. pic.twitter.com/5uS8drQ8QZ — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) May 22, 2023

i personally think we don’t talk enough about how evil and dystopian canada’s MAiD program is pic.twitter.com/vdRkjkTGDO — shoe (@shoe0nhead) May 22, 2023

Influencer who is parading around her grandma’s euthanasia shares her nonsensical thoughts on moral relativism, pedals debunked propaganda about separation of church and state, and compares humans to dogs. Anything for the ‘gram! pic.twitter.com/SbBI3qSguj — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) May 22, 2023

Here’s the deal, Jack (sorry to channel the demented Brandon puppet): if someone wants to kill himself, it shouldn’t be morally normalized or condoned in any way. People with enough motivation are going to find a way to do it, but it should be entirely their own decision and no one else’s — least of all the genocidal state, after all that we’ve seen them do over just the past three years with COVID biomedical tyranny, not to mention thousands of years of recorded history that is largely the story of governments abusing the snot out of its subjects for the benefit and entertainment of elites.

The people who reply with “but what about people who are really suffering from a terminal illness and legitimately don’t want to go on living because their prospects are so poor?” don’t understand the implications of condoning state-facilitated killing based on largely subjective criteria like suffering.

Related: The Danger to Canada (and How It Differs from the Danger to the U.S.)

Psychopathic totalitarians always prey on non-psychopathic humans’ innate desire to limit human suffering to dress up their genocidal agenda in the language of liberalism.

You know those progressively sadder faces on a scale of 1 to 10 in doctors’ offices that nurses tell patients to use to rate their pain level? That’s because there is no scientific method to gauge pain. It’s all subjective.

This is the slipperiest slippery slope possibly in all of history.