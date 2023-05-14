WATCH: Former Trump Staffer Levels More Accusations of Sexual Harassment Against Trump, Cites Anonymous Sources

A Manhattan jury in a trial of dubious fairness, staged in a district that overwhelmingly votes Democrat, recently awarded a Trump rape accuser with damages for defamation and sexual assault regarding an incident that allegedly took place back in 1996 in a department store dressing room. Without going into the details, the story — which Trump has adamantly denied ever happened — is highly suspect at best.

The defamation award, curiously, was due to Trump’s denial of the rape accusation, although the jury did not find Trump liable for the rape itself. This would seem to be a contradiction in the jury’s findings, but never mind that. Justice was served! We wash our hands and move on.

The jury award based on the flimsiest personal testimony from an unhinged lunatic who thinks that rape is “sexy” has apparently incentivized all sorts of new allegations to come out of the woodwork, as evidenced by allegations of sexual misdeeds committed by Trump while he was serving as President from a former White House staffer and current host of The View.

The current crop of allegations is fully anonymous. Pressed by Jake Tapper, Alyssa Farah Griffin refused to offer any names. There has been no statement from any alleged victim, nor has the identity of one even been made public.

Via The Daily Beast:

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is now a co-host of The View but was at the time among the dozen most senior staff in the West Wing, is sharing her experience in the Trump administration in the hopes that it will deter other women from working for the real estate mogul and reality TV star. “Listen, the man’s the former commander-in-chief, he’s currently far and away the Republican frontrunner for president, and I think the American public needs to know who Donald Trump is,” Griffin says. “I saw behavior and engagement with very young junior female staffers from the former president that made me uncomfortable,” she adds, alleging Trump’s behavior “was an open secret, open discussion in the West Wing.”

Here’s what the general standard should be: barring extenuating circumstances like the alleged rapist making threats of violence against the alleged victim or her family if she were to come forward, years-old sexual harassment or rape accusations should be met with extreme skepticism.

It speaks to the alleged victim’s character that she (or he) would remain silent for so many years, only to come out of the woodwork at an opportune political time — such as when the alleged abuser is the front runner for the Republican nomination for president — by dispatching a proxy to air their grievances on hostile corporate media with an agenda to keep Trump out of the White House.

This is a subversion of democracy.

There are no police reports, no firsthand accounts, no physical evidence, nothing. There is nothing to substantiate these allegations other than secondhand hearsay — but that’s all the likes of The Daily Beast and CNN need to run with it.