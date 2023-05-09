WATCH: 'The View' Host Claims Hispanics and Blacks Can Be White Supremacists, Too

In the immediate aftermath of a recent shooting of several innocents at a mall north of Dallas, when established facts were in short supply, the corporate media took the White Supremacy™ narrative and ran with it based on hearsay from two anonymous law enforcement officials.

Via NBC News:

The gunman who killed at least eight people and wounded a half-dozen more at a Dallas-area outlet mall was a 33-year-old suspected neo-Nazi sympathizer, two senior law enforcement officials said Sunday. Allen police on Sunday identified the shooter as Mauricio Garcia. Garcia was killed Saturday by a police officer who happened to be at Allen Premium Outlets, about 25 miles north of Dallas, police said.

The Guardian and other outlets similarly quoted law enforcement officials to push the White Supremacy™ narrative.

US federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology, as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official has told the Associated Press. The official cautioned that the investigation was in its early stages.

At least The Guardian had the decency to mention that the investigation was still ongoing, despite their misleading headline that read “Texas mall shooting: gunman expressed interest in neo-Nazi views – report.”

It should be obvious that Mauricio Garcia is not a common name for a White Supremacist™ terrorist, a very inconvenient optical obstacle to selling the story to the public. Of course, the initial reports of the incident simply mentioned the name and made no attempt to reconcile his alleged Nazi ideology with his obviously Hispanic name.

Enter “The View” to provide rhetorical cover.

“Being Hispanic or being black or being anything does not make you immune from being … a white supremacist,” “The View” host Ana Navarro proclaimed on the May 8 broadcast.

"Being Hispanic or being black or being anything does not make you immune from being … a white supremacist" – Ana Navarro. pic.twitter.com/Mjvh6PbNju — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2023

Later, in response to the presumable backlash she received for her nonsensical comments, Navarro doubled down on her claim, Tweeting “WHERE IS THE LIE?… Having Hispanic blood or Black blood does not mean you cannot fancy yourself a white nationalist, and spread hate.”

WHERE IS THE LIE? The former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, convicted last week of seditious conspiracy, is Afro-Latino. Having Hispanic blood or Black blood does not mean you cannot fancy yourself a white-nationalist, and spread hate. https://t.co/xM2c9eVxqQ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 8, 2023

The bottom line is that a Hispanic man who ostensibly subscribes to Nazi ideology probably has issues that extend well beyond any sincere commitment to White Supremacy™. It’s a comically self-contradictory self-identity.

As others have pointed out now for some time, the race hustlers who peddle the “muh white supremacy” narrative as a way to make money through corporate “diversity trainings,” books about “white fragility,” and other such scams, as well as accruing personal fame, have a serious supply and demand problem.

Their demand for White Supremacy™ attacks to demagogue about far outstrips the supply.

As a result, they have to manufacture the crisis by whatever means necessary and hope their audience is stupid enough to not ask any questions.