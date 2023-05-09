Techno-Hell: Watch Bill Gates Acknowledge Existential AI Threat, Shrug Shoulders

Self-styled “philanthropist” – a ludicrous descriptor for a billionaire psychopath hellbent on forcing various dystopian social control schemes onto an unwilling, captive population that never elected him to anything – Bill Gates recently simultaneously acknowledged that AI poses unprecedented, potentially existential implications for humanity’s future and that he doesn’t really care and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

Talk about fatalism!

Via Daily Mail:

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has voiced his fears about the speed of Artificial Intelligence (AI) development – but does not think work on the new technology should be paused. Gates said he believes AI is a game-changing technology, describing it as “pretty fundamental” noting how its implications for the future are vast. Microsoft-backed OpenAI fired the starting pistol on a technological arms race in November, when it made AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT available to the public. It soon became the fastest-growing app in history, reaching 100 million monthly users in two months.

Call it his own spin on Marie Antoinette’s “let them eat cake” moment (which may not have actually happened).

“We’re all scared a bad guy could grab it. If you just pause the good guys, and you don’t pause everyone else, you’re probably hurting yourself,” Gates offered as the rationale to continue full-steam ahead, consequences be damned.

This is obviously childish framing. Aside from the stupid, kindergarten-level dichotomy between “good guys” and “bad guys,” Gates never actually defines who the “good guys” are or their opposites.

“What if you’re the bad guy, Bill?” is the question the corporate news actor should have asked but didn’t for obvious reasons.

Bill Gates has so little respect for the peasants that he apparently thinks that “the only person who can stop a bad guy with AI is a good guy with AI” sophistry will be received as a compelling argument in favor of plunging humanity headfirst into globalized technocracy — with, of course, people like Gates at the top of the pyramid, directing and profiting off of the chaos.

In Gates’ view, I don’t think he necessarily suffers from the hubristic delusion that even he — with his billions and his virtual ownership of the entire corporate media and his fingers in the biomedical engineering pie — could fully control AI once it really gets going.

In my estimation, Gates believes he has the resources to insulate himself from the fallout, sit back, and watch humanity crushed by the new technology. If a few billion die, that’s all the better for his admitted depopulation agenda.