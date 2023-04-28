On the EPA, Environmentalism, and Conservatism

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently facing a lawsuit for its failure to enforce a three-year-old court mandate to stop the use of Monsanto’s toxic herbicides.

A late 2021 EPA investigation found the same problems persist even with new directions added to the label, but the agency still allows Monsanto , BASF and other producers to continue using dicamba.

Instead of permanently yanking the products from the market after the 2020 order, the EPA only required industry to add further application instructions to the herbicides’ labels before reapproving the products.

The [EPA] has in effect ignored a 2020 federal court order prohibiting the use of Monsanto and other producers’ toxic dicamba-based herbicides that are destroying millions of acres of cropland, harming endangered species and increasing cancer risks for farmers, new fillings in the lawsuit charge.

Dicamba — which is associated with various cancers — is far from the only toxic compound leeching into the water and food supply. A 2012 meta-analysis by the Harvard School of Public Health, for instance, found “strong indications that fluoride may adversely affect cognitive development in children. Based on the findings, the authors say that this risk should not be ignored, and that more research on fluoride’s impact on the developing brain is warranted.”

Yet there is no such precaution exercised by the Public Health™ authorities. Damn near the entire U.S. water supply is saturated in fluoride under the guise of fighting tooth decay. Anyone who questions the wisdom of such policy is derided as an Alex Jones-tier “conspiracy theorist.”

Yet another common herbicide, atrazine, chemically castrates frogs and turns them into eunuchs. Research in humans shows it can cause premature births and other negative health effects. It’s prevalent as well in the U.S. water supply.

There’s plenty of room for scientific sophistry about the nuances of this or that chemical’s effects on human health, and in what concentrations they become dangerous. The correct reply is, inversely, extremely simple: none of these chemicals occur in nature in anything approaching the concentrations in which they currently exist in the water supply. Humans are not physiologically equipped to contend with them, which is why they bio-accumulate and trigger negative health outcomes.

The government that facilitates Drag Queen Story Hour for kids in its schools is the same one that does nothing to remove endocrine disruptors from the food supply. These are merely different prongs — one social and one chemical — in the overall strategy to dumb children down and make the male population submissive so that any serious challenge to its technocratic coup is that much less likely.

In my estimation, Monsanto, Dow Chemical, et al. are satanic scourges on the planet.

The systemic, reckless poisoning of the food and water supply — not to mention the environment at large — is the true environmental catastrophe of our age, not “climate change” allegedly induced by carbon, the basic building block of organic life.

However, mainstream politicians of all stripes refuse to grapple with actual environmental damage because, it might be speculated, perverting and contaminating and ultimately destroying life is their multinational corporate overlords’ true religion. In the transhumanist revolution, they aim to conduct a spiritual coup in order to render themselves Gods, and so allowing what they view as God’s creation to thrive is out of the question.

Anyone who challenges their agenda is either ignored or, if the corporate media is forced to address their concerns, smeared as a “conspiracy theorist.” Dissidents are, sadly, similarly dismissed in much of right-wing media as environmentalist libtards or whatever and lumped into the same category as “climate change” activists.

“You’re a filthy pinko… something, something… Ayn Rand… something, something… free market,” goes the typical right-wing criticism.

I get it. Regulations to protect the water supply that every living creature depends on for survival are Marxist or whatever. Kids being chemically castrated and rendered eunuchs due to atrazine in the water supply is what Ayn Rand would have wanted. Such is the high-mindedness of objectivist philosophy.

Such is American libertarianism.

I want a government that keeps the water clean — not a government that advances transgenderism across the globe, indulges in military adventurism in lands I’ll never visit, and subsidizes the “green revolution.”

If that makes me a pariah on the right, that’s fine.

The root of “conservativism” is “conserve,” meaning “to keep in a safe or sound state” or “to avoid wasteful or destructive use of.”

I understand that the likes of Koch Industries and Dow Chemical have saturated American ideology with self-serving propaganda that equates not allowing industry to desecrate the entire natural world with communism or whatever, and so for the well-conditioned recipient of their propaganda, any challenge to that orthodoxy is reflexively uncomfortable.

But I won’t play along. If regurgitating think tank propaganda is your thing, go watch Sean Hannity for mindless “conservative” (in actuality, corporate) talking points. He’ll never disappoint you with heterodoxy.

The U.S. Constitution lists “providing for the general Welfare” as one of the few legitimate functions of the federal government. Far from supplying food stamps to urban indigents, this phrase refers to — if it means anything at all — protecting natural resources that everyone holds in common and depends on in equal measure.

Furthermore, outside of the narrow confines of Constitutional American politics, Christian ideology asserts that, in exchange for dominion over the Earth that was gifted to them by God, mankind is tasked with its stewardship.

“And I brought you into a plentiful land to enjoy its fruits and its good things. But when you came in, you defiled my land and made my heritage an abomination.”

– Jeremiah 2:7

Environmentalism is an inherently conservative ideology, which in its true form has nothing to do with the corporate left’s “climate change” agenda.