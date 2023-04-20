Climate Change Terror Wrecks Gen Z's Already-Fragile Psychology

Gen Z already has a limited supply of mental fortitude. Climate change terror threatens to mop up the remains.

Via the Guardian:

Ruby Bron feels “helpless” and “anxiety-ridden” when she thinks about the future and the irreversible damage occurring because of the climate emergency… The climate crisis is such a big issue and causing so much harm that sometimes she feels as though it is impossible to fight it. “There is a constant occurrence of disasters,” she says. “Fires, floods, droughts and cyclones. “These disasters affect people’s livelihoods, their homes, the way their communities run. In that world, there would be a lot of disappointment and regret that nothing was done sooner.

Convincing an entire generation of impressionable adolescents and twenty-somethings, already saddled with very few viable economic prospects and TikTok addictions, that the Earth is on the verge of turning into an infertile desertland is a recipe for nihilistic rage.

It’s no wonder they are so afflicted.

Look what the COVID-19 terror did to the adult population!

In the future you won't read history books. You'll see a video like this one and go "I got it, I know what 2O2O was like".pic.twitter.com/2A1ripllyo — The Conundrum (@wakeupfromcovid) November 10, 2021

Add on top of the fearmongering the narcissistic delusion that it’s up to Gen Z teenage know-nothings to save the Earth from the evil boomer carbon consumers and the antisocial rage builds. Believing sincerely that their birthright has been stolen by the greed of the older generation, why wouldn’t they be spiteful?

The 17-year-old Sydney student says without drastic action to cut emissions, her generation will be left to deal with the climate crisis in an increasingly damaged and volatile world. “That is a massive responsibility placed on us,” Bron says. “Anxiety builds up.”

This is the modern-day Red Guard, the transhumanism technocrats’ youth brigade hopped up on self-aggrandizing delusions as the vanguards of the revolution, sicced on the non-compliant population to inflict massive terror and, therefore, compliance with the agenda.

During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, the ruling Communist Party brainwashed the youth and then used them as battering rams to destroy any old practices and customs.

Via the Wondrium Daily:

A psychological contagion had been induced by the students’ frenzied devotion to Chairman Mao. In giving vent to their most destructive impulses, they truly believed they were acting on behalf of their living deity… Once the Red Guards had finished struggling against their own school officials, they were instructed by Mao’s leftist “brain trusts” on the Central Cultural Revolution Group to go forth and “Destroy the Four Olds”. The “Four Olds” were defined as old thinking, old culture, old customs, and old habits. And students were given a free pass to “smash” them, quite literally.

Sounds familiar, no?