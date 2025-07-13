Why Is the Minnesota Shooter Saying Tim Walz Will Cover Up His Real Motive?

There’s a familiar pattern that plays out every time a tragedy occurs and the facts don’t line up with the preferred narrative of the left. The recent case of Vance Boelter, accused of murdering Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and wounding state Senator John Hoffman and his wife last month, is a textbook example. The media, along with the Democratic Party, wasted no time in weaponizing this horrific crime, eager to pin the blame on Republicans and, of course, Donald Trump.

But then a letter discovered in Boelter’s abandoned vehicle changed everything. In a rambling, incoherent page-and-a-half screed, Boelter claimed he was acting under supposed orders from Democrat Gov. Tim Walz—and that assassinating Sen. Amy Klobuchar was somehow necessary to clear the path for Walz to run for the U.S. Senate. Almost overnight, the story was memory-holed. The media dropped it like a hot rock.

Now, another bombshell has dropped. Boelter has given a jailhouse interview that takes a sledgehammer to the narrative the left was pushing.

He flatly rejected the idea that his rampage was politically motivated, stating unequivocally that neither Trump nor pro-life beliefs played any role in his actions. “You are fishing and I can’t talk about my case.…I’ll say it didn’t involve either the Trump stuff or pro-life,” he told the New York Post. He added, “I am pro-life personaly [sic] but it wasn’t those. I will just say there is a lot of information that will come out in future that people will look at and judge for themselves that goes back 24 months before the 14th. If the gov ever lets [sic] it get out.”

So, Boelter thinks that Walz would cover up the truth? That's interesting.

It’s no accident that only select details from Boelter’s letter were leaked to the public. The information that did make it out painted a partial, convenient picture—one that left out the more inconvenient truths. Boelter himself remarked, “Certain details of that letter were leaked out that probably painted one kind of a picture, but a lot more important details that were in that letter were not leaked out.”

According to Boelter, the details that weren’t leaked were about “things that were going on in Minnesota.”

“I also made sure when I was arrested that they secured that letter — I made the request that they secure that letter before it gets destroyed — because I was concerned somebody would destroy it,” he said.

Law enforcement found the letter alongside a hit list of 70 other politicians, including Walz and abortion providers in the North Star State, and flyers for the “No Kings” anti-Trump rallies scheduled the same day as the killings.

He told the Post after a long pause that he supported Trump, but refused to clarify his relationship to and feelings toward Democrat Walz, who, as PJ Media previously reported, appointed Boelter to Minnesota’s Workforce Development Council in 2019.

Meanwhile, Boelter continues his erratic behavior from behind bars, complaining about “inhumane conditions” and quoting scripture about loving one’s neighbor when asked about his victims. Is he a reliable narrator? Hardly. But what’s even less reliable is the media’s willingness to report the facts when those facts don’t serve their agenda.

