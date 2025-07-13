Tom Homan Destroys Heckler at Summit, and It Was Epic

Matt Margolis | 12:04 PM on July 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, is not a man who pulls punches or backs down from confrontation. At the Turning Point Student Action Summit in Tampa, Homan delivered a performance that wasn’t just memorable—it was a masterclass in unapologetic patriotism and unwavering resolve. In an era where the loudest voices often belong to those who have never served or sacrificed for this country, Homan’s response to a heckler was a much-needed reminder of what real leadership looks like.

As Homan took the stage, he made it clear that under the renewed direction of the Trump administration, the days of open borders and lawlessness are over. “Tom Homan is going to run the biggest deportation operation this country has ever seen. Take it to the bank,” he declared, his words echoing through the hall and drawing thunderous applause. This was not empty bravado—it was a promise from a man who has spent his life on the front lines, defending America’s sovereignty.

But the real fireworks erupted when a heckler, desperate for attention and utterly lacking in substance, tried to derail Homan’s remarks with the juvenile taunt, “Are you an MS-13 gang member?” Security quickly moved to escort the disruptor out, but Homan seized the moment. “I got a question for you. Why don’t you come up here and hand me that picture? Bring it,” he challenged, motioning to the sign the heckler was holding. The crowd, electrified by the confrontation, erupted in chants of “USA, USA,” a spontaneous surge of patriotism that Homan himself joined.

Homan didn’t let up. He called out the critics who attack ICE and Border Patrol from the comfort of their parents’ basements. “This guy wouldn’t know what it’s like to serve this nation. This guy ain’t got the balls to be an ICE officer. He hasn’t got the balls to be a Border Patrol agent. This guy lives in his mother’s basement. The only thing that surprised me is you don’t have purple hair,” Homan fired back, earning another wave of cheers.

And he wasn’t done.

“Get out of here, you loser. And you’re such a badass, meet me off stage in 13 minutes and 50 seconds. I guarantee you, he sits down to pee. Guaranteed.”


The New York Post has more:

While the crowd continued cheering Homan’s fiery speech, he assured that those protesting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would not intimidate agents because “we’re going to do the job that President Trump gave us to do.”

Homan said he has never seen “such hate against the men and women of ICE and in the Border Patrol,” and those protesting don’t have the courage to put on a badge and stand in their place.

While Homan said he was disappointed he didn’t see any protesters when he arrived at the summit, protesters had lined the streets outside Saturday afternoon, rejecting Trump’s agenda and his crackdown on illegal immigration.

The demonstrations on Saturday followed protests that deteriorated into riots in Los Angeles last month as rhetoric against ICE agents has reached a boiling point.

Homan didn’t just shut down a heckler—he reminded America what real courage and accountability look like. The adults are back in charge, and the days of open borders and weak leadership are numbered. If you needed proof that the tide is turning, you got it. Tom Homan destroyed the heckler, and it was epic.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

