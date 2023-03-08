Bill Gates Declares Artificial Intelligence 'No Threat'

Let not your heart be troubled, as GOP Boy Scout Sean Hannity often admonishes his audience.

You may have had concerns about AI’s potential to upend the entire society and economy as we know it and unleash unforeseen havoc on the world in ways we can’t begin to fathom as of yet, but your friendly neighborhood tech overlord Bill Gates would like to put your fears to bed.

Via Insider:

Asked by a Financial Times journalist whether he was worried about AI, Gates said it was “fine, there’s no threat.” “The technology most people are playing with, it’s a generation old,” he told the FT in a podcast published on Thursday. “It’s the version three compared to what’s integrated into Bing, which some journalists have and will be opened up more broadly.”… [Gates said] he was very involved in Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, which uses Microsoft cloud-computing technology to let companies use AI tools like ChatGPT, according to a company press release.

So, the purveyor of a novel technology guarantees that it’s totally “safe and effective,” so to speak. Is this starting to sound familiar?

The article continues:

Although he believes AI is set to trigger some labor displacement, it will create more efficiency, he told the FT. He added that AI is also projected to play a big role in renewable energies.

What’s a little “labor displacement” between friends when a golden age of techno-tyranny, gifting the overlords previously unimaginable social control, is on the horizon?

Make an omelet, break a few eggs, etc.