Techno-Hell: Will AI Girlfriends Supplant OnlyFans Working Girls?

Is it possible that technology could drive the hardworking ladies of OnlyFans (who collectively made $3.86 billion in 2021) to the digital breadline?

At face value, AI-driven female companionship, as the technology is further refined, would almost certainly be more attractive, cost-effective, and engaging than an OnlyFans “girlfriend” for the following reasons:

An AI girlfriend can “go live” 24/7/365.

An AI girlfriend never gets old.

An AI girlfriend can be dressed in whatever manner most pleases the viewer.

An AI girlfriend never gets tired, distracted, or merely loses interest.

An AI girlfriend can be made to pay personal attention to you at all times of the day; with an OnlyFans model, you’re competing for attention with a sea of other customers, and you’ll only get it even briefly if you’re willing to shell out whatever the model’s fee for a 30-second personalized video message.

An AI girlfriend can be programmed to perform the viewer’s deepest, dirtiest, most potentially dangerous fantasies. An Only Fans Model presumably has limits to what she’s willing to do due to medical consequences or psychological trepidation associated with certain acts.

AI female companionship would seem to be infinitely more attractive to an incel than an OnlyFans girl. But, there’s one catch, as explained by Chris Williamson and his “incel researcher” guest: the inborn male drive to be sexually selected for the sake of achieving higher social status. Men form “parasocial” relationships with OnlyFans models, whom they recognize as fully human in a way that might not be psychologically possible (yet) with AI.