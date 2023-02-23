Democrat Twitter Hack Attacks Trump Over East Palestine Visit

BrookylnDad_Defiant! — a cringe 2017-#Resistance-era throwback Twitter influencer — poo-poohed Donald Trump’s recent visit to the site of the train derailment that the Biden administration in general, and Mayor Pete in particular as Transportation Secretary, have ignored.

It was a rare moment of seemingly pure leadership on Trump’s part — of course, he was in campaign mode, but he seemed to genuinely interact with the grief-stricken residents and exuded competence. It was fantastic political theatre.

NOW – Trump arrives in East Palestine, Ohio.pic.twitter.com/ctax2YM7Ji — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 22, 2023

Obviously, Trump’s laudable performance could not go unanswered by the other team. When there are cheap political points to be scored, the Democrats can be counted on to provide. So the old DNC warhorse Brooklyn Dad was trotted out to condemn it.

I'd drink sewer water before "trump Water." — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 22, 2023

This guy — with his well-fed exterior and cosmopolitan sensibilities — would drop his feigned principled opposition to Trump water fast if he were stranded in East Palestine like those poor legacy Americans are. Were he not endowed with Democrat PAC money he earned disseminating corrosive Tweets like the one above and had no option to hit the beach for a month-long holiday in the sun, he’d guzzle Trump water like a camel in the desert.

From the Democrats’ perspective, the problem with the Ohio train catastrophe — and it is the caliber of catastrophe that requires real leadership to fix and prevent in the future — is that the aggrieved parties in this instance are not the fashionable ethnicity. So MSNBC has no real interest in covering it. How could the Democrat Party make lemonade out of these lemons? How could White Supremacy™ be indicted when all of the victims are white and the guy in charge, Mayor Pete, is a celebrated LGBTQ+++™ neoliberal icon? If none of the principal actors can be plausibly smeared as racist, what’s the point?