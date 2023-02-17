China Stonewalls, WHO Quietly Drops COVID-19 Investigation

Via Nature:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has quietly shelved the second phase of its much-anticipated scientific investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing ongoing challenges over attempts to conduct crucial studies in China, Nature has learned. Researchers say they are disappointed that the investigation isn’t going ahead, because understanding how the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 first infected people is important for preventing future outbreaks. But without access to China, there is little that the WHO can do to advance the studies, says Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada. “Their hands are really tied.

One of the few other formal investigations into the COVID origin was run by an individual named Peter Daszak — the same man who runs the nonprofit that served as the conduit for the Fauci-to-CCP pipeline. That one was destined for failure from the start as well.

As long as any investigation depends on the cooperation of individuals or entities who stand to lose from the truth coming to light, it will inevitably hit a brick wall.

First, these people and groups must be purged from their positions of power. Only then could some hard evidence, someday, finally emerge about where and how COVID-19 was unleashed on the world. Action item #1 for any effective political strategy is Nuremberg II.