COVID-19 Could Be Tied to China's Bioweapons Program: GOP Report

Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee have issued a minority report that says there are “indications” that COVID-19 was part of a bioweapons program that “spilled over” to the general human population during an incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

There have been hints that there was a military element to the research at Wuhan, although the U.S. government says it didn’t involve any bioweapon development.

“Contrary to the implication of the [Intelligence Community’s] declassified report, based on our investigation involving a variety of public and non-public information, we conclude that there are indications that SARS-CoV-2 may have been tied to China’s biological weapons research program and spilled over to the human population during a lab-related incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” a summary of the report states. “The IC failed to adequately address this information in its classified Updated Assessment. When we attempted to raise the issues with the IC, it failed to respond.”

The only way to prove — or conclusively disprove — this hypothesis would be for those investigating the origins of SARS-CoV-2 to be given access to research into the very first cases of COVID-19. But the Chinese government has either destroyed that evidence or refuses to give it to researchers.

Meanwhile, Democrats on the Intelligence Committee have refused to address the “cross-contamination” theory of the military side of Wuhan allowing a leak into the civilian side.

Fox News:

In a declassified assessment on the origins of COVID-19 by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in October 2021, the report states that SARS-CoV-2 was “probably not a biological weapon,” adding, “We remain skeptical of allegations that SARS-CoV-2 was a biological weapon because they are supported by scientifically invalid claims.”

That’s a load of crap and the Democrats know it. The “scientifically invalid claims” have been declared as such by Peter Daszak, the owner of EcoHealth Alliance. He’s a Chinese Communist Party tool who heads the company that was running experiments at Wuhan for Dr. Fauci on how to make nasty bugs nastier. They refuse to call it “gain of function” research, but just because it doesn’t meet the clinical definition of “gain of function” doesn’t mean that isn’t exactly what they were doing.

Wednesday’s report released by House Republicans also alleges that its investigation “revealed serious shortcomings with both the classified and declassified versions of the Intelligence Community’s,” and states that the omissions “likely skewed the public’s understanding of key issues and deepened mistrust.” “The Committee believes the IC downplayed important information relating to the possible links between COVID-19 and China’s bioweapons research based in part on input from outside experts,” the report states, adding that the intelligence community “refuses to be transparent with the Committee regarding which experts it relied on.”

If you were to guess that the Democrats relied on Dr. Antony Fauci and Peter Daszak as “outside experts” for that report, you would almost certainly have hit the jackpot. And since Fauci and Daszak have the most to lose if their little Frankenstein experiment is revealed as a possible cause of the pandemic, they aren’t likely to admit to anything.

With Republicans ready to take over the House in a few weeks, you can bet that several investigations by the Intelligence Committee will be re-examined or re-opened. If this COVID-19 report is any indication, the Democrats appear to have skipped over some of the good parts.