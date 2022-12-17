Social Engineers: Unvaxxed Get in More Traffic Accidents, Should Pay Higher Insurance Rates

Any opportunity to bash the unvaxxed, no matter how absurd the justification, is like catnip to the corporate media. They can’t resist.

A study titled “COVID Vaccine Hesitancy and Risk of a Traffic Crash,” published in the American Journal of Medicine, found a 72% higher rate of car accidents in the unvaccinated compared to the vaccinated:

A total of 11,270,763 individuals were included, of whom 16% had not received a COVID vaccine and 84% had received a COVID vaccine. The cohort accounted for 6682 traffic crashes during follow-up. Unvaccinated individuals accounted for 1682 traffic crashes (25%), equal to a 72% increased relative risk compared with those vaccinated… These data suggest that COVID vaccine hesitancy is associated with significant increased risks of a traffic crash. An awareness of these risks might help to encourage more COVID vaccination.

Assuming that the data collated for the study is accurate and not cherry-picked to produce the preferred outcome of the researchers (as occurred in the Pfizer vaxx trial fraud), Dr, John Campbell offers some viable explanations for the finding, such as:

The unvaxxed were banned from public transportation in Blue cities, requiring them to use personal vehicles more frequently.

The vaxxed were more likely to work remotely than unvaxxed.

The study included pedestrians as well as drivers, further complicating the central claim that vaccination has some direct causal link to traffic accidents. They would have you believe that avoiding stray cars on the sidewalk is somehow easier for the vaxxed.

The corporate media has taken the opportunity to insinuate that, somehow, through some vague undefined mechanism, COVID vaccination confers immunity from car accidents.

Of course, skipping a COVID vaccine does not mean that someone will get into a car crash. Instead, the authors theorize that people who resist public health recommendations might also “neglect basic road safety guidelines.” Why would they ignore the rules of the road? Distrust of the government, a belief in freedom, misconceptions of daily risks, “faith in natural protection,” “antipathy toward regulation,” poverty, misinformation, a lack of resources, and personal beliefs are potential reasons proposed by the authors.

You see, the unvaxxed are simply too poor and too stupid to drive or walk properly on the road. Their “distrust of the government” and “belief in freedom” equal more traffic accidents.

If you merely trusted the government more and acted more like a compliant subject, that car crash would’ve never happened.

Having established the moral failings of the unvaxxed, the Yahoo article then gets to the social engineering agenda that almost always underlies studies like this:

The findings are significant enough that primary care doctors should consider counseling unvaccinated patients on traffic safety—and insurance companies might base changes to insurance policies on vaccination data, the authors suggest.

If you’re uninjected, don’t be surprised if, in the near future, your insurance company justifies a premium hike on the grounds that you can’t provide proof of vaccination, and are therefore a greater liability. The American Journal of Medicine said so.