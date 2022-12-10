WATCH: New Zealand Government Rips Baby From Mother's Arms, Kidnaps Him for Forced Infusion of Vaccinated Blood

We previously reported on the ongoing legal struggle between Kiwi parents and the state over the medical fate of their baby, named Will — a story with important implications for medical freedom and parental authority throughout the West.

The parents believe they have the moral authority to direct their child’s medical care. The state believes differently.

Via CNN:

A critically-ill six-month-old baby will be placed under the temporary guardianship of New Zealand’s High Court after his parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19. Handing down the judgment on Wednesday, Justice Ian Gault ruled that the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, would remain under the court’s guardianship until he had recovered from the surgery. The court also appointed two doctors as its agents to oversee issues around the operation and the administration of blood, according to court documents.

Watch the heartbreaking video as government agents rip the baby from his mother’s arms.

The state always requires a brigade of soulless police willing to go to bat for it — the “just following orders” people. Some of these cops enjoy power trips, some are just in it for a paycheck, and others tell pretty little lies to themselves when their conscience pangs them. Others are simply too cowardly to ever stand up for what’s right. These are not respectable law enforcement servants; these are footsoldiers of totalitarianism, and they are sowing karma for themselves.

The parents had lined up unvaxxed donors and identified them to the court, which still rejected their pleas. Making appropriate arrangements with the hospital would have been imminently doable.

Research shows, and even the corporate media has been forced to admit recently, that young males are at elevated risk of heart inflammation (myocarditis) compared to the rest of the population.

Several Western countries, in fact, due to sober risk assessments, have banned the shots for children under 12. The potential costs far outweigh the potential benefits.

The New Zealand government, headed by WEF cut-out Jacinda Ardern, has embarked on a decidedly different trajectory, kidnapping children to infuse them with blood even in the face of viable alternatives that would respect parents’ sacred right to determine their own children’s destinies.

This is criminal. Every agent of the state — from the prime minister down to the cops — involved in this travesty of justice should be treated as enemy combatants and fully prosecuted as war criminals under Nuremberg II.