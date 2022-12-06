New Zealand COVID Tyranny: Parents Refuse Vaccinated Blood for Child, State Threatens Custody

New Zealand has long been in the running for the most draconian COVID-19 lockdown policy under WEF minion Jacinda Ardern, edged out perhaps in its brutality only by Canada, likewise led by WEF errand boy Justin Trudeau.

The Kiwi nation recently threatened to remove a child from his parents’ custody on the grounds that they don’t want him infused with mRNA blood.

Via the Guardian:

New Zealand’s health service has made a court application over the guardianship of a four-month-old baby whose parents are refusing to allow his life-saving heart surgery to go ahead unless non-vaccinated blood is used… Te Whatu Ora filed papers in the Auckland high court on Monday under the Care of Children Act. It asked that the baby’s guardianship be moved from his parents so consent could be given to use donated blood… “Parents have a lot of decision-making authority over their child’s life – there’s a huge zone of discretion for parents to make decisions including about medical issues,” [lecturer in bioethics at the University of Otago] Johnston said. “ But there are limits to that .” [emphasis added]

The ethical limit to a parent’s authority over medical decisions for his or her child is apparently where that authority might interfere with Pfizer’s profits and the state’s social control.

According to the parents, at least 30 unvaccinated suitable donors are ready to give their blood to the baby so the procedure can move forward. Seems like a simple solution.

So where is the progressive online “my body, my choice” media when the state is literally threatening to snatch a baby away from his mother’s arms for violating orthodoxy? Where are the topless p***y-hat protests for bodily autonomy? Where’s the needlessly gruesome NPR propaganda for this cause?