NPR Releases Hardcore Abortion Porn Audio to Savor on Your Morning Commute

I got something to say

I killed a baby today

And it doesn’t matter much to me

As long as it’s dead …

Sweet lovely death

I am waiting for your breath

Oh, sweet death, one last caress

— The Misfits, “Last Caress”

Abortion pornography in pop culture was once confined to the very specific musical sub-niche of horrorpunk, for the sole purpose of shock value.

Now NPR is mainstreaming it through the radio waves, for the apparent purpose of promoting ceremonial baby-killing as a pseudo-religious rite.

I almost didn't want to tweet this but it's something everyone needs to know. NPR on the radio this morning played audio of a woman getting an abortion. You can hear the vacuum turning on, crying, moaning, and the doctor telling her it's done. Warning: It's tough to listen to. pic.twitter.com/nlSNz0m5Ka — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2022

The state-funded media outlet commissioned a reporter, Kate Wells, to follow a Michigan woman into the clinic and record the sounds for an immersive listening experience, including the fetus getting vacuumed out of the womb, for its liberal audience to enjoy and celebrate. Here are some excerpts (emphasis added):

Dr. Audrey Lance: “Okay, so I am just going to get you set up on the table, and we’re going to do that sedation medicine.”

Woman: “Okay.”

The NPR lady interjects to set the scene:

“Most patients are partially awake during the procedures. They get IV medication for pain and anxiety. The lights are dimmed. There’s soothing music. It actually feels a lot like a childbirth – the medical gown, your bare legs in stirrups and a person next to you, saying, you can do this.”

Dr. Audrey Lance: “You’re going to hear this machine turn on now, OK? It makes a loud noise.”

Woman: “Okay.”

[Patient moans.]

Dr. Audrey Lance: “You did it!”

Woman: “Thank you guys so much!”

Dr. Audrey Lance: “You did great. You did just fine. Yeah.”

Abortion clinic support staff: “Okay, so I’m going to bring the lights up, and we’re going to get your underwear on so we can get you over to recovery, where you can relax, Okay?”

Bumping off fetuses, the NPR lady explains in her whispery, sing-song voice, is a peculiar form of female empowerment: “Whether it’s a birth or an abortion, it’s often women guiding other women.”

The practice of snuffing out life in the womb ranks up there with elective genital mutilation for children as among the highest of sacraments offered at the altar of the Neoliberal Church©. The younger they can defile life, the greater the ecstasy.