COVID Warlord Fauci May Finally Be Dragged Into Court

National-level elected Republicans promised to investigate and prosecute NIAID Director Anthony Fauci for his and his cronies’ innumerable crimes against humanity over the past two and half years.

In reality, unfortunately, Congressional Republicans probably won’t follow through because, by and large, with a few notable exceptions here and there like Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Ron Johnson (Wis.), they are compromised by “donations” (aka bribes) from big pharma (sad to say).

However, at the state level, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is apparently willing to bear down and take action beyond rhetoric.

Via Missouri AG Eric Schmitt’s office (emphasis added):

“Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri and Louisiana’s request for depositions from top-ranking officials in the federal government. This is movement in his lawsuit against top-ranking Biden Administration officials for allegedly colluding to suppress freedom of speech. The list of granted depositions includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Director of White House Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, CISA Director Jen Easterly, and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan.”

Schmitt further provides a bit of context:

“After finding documentation of a collusive relationship between the Biden Administration and social media companies to censor free speech, we immediately filed a motion to get these officials under oath,” said Attorney General Schmitt. ‘It is high time we shine a light on this censorship enterprise and force these officials to come clean to the American people, and this ruling will allow us to do just that. We’ll keep pressing for the truth.'”

Schmitt’s office is referencing the extensive behind-the-scenes pressure placed on private social media enterprises to censor COVID-19 “misinformation” (doublespeak for any information, factual or not, that contradicts the official narrative) on behalf of the federal government — a brazen violation of the First Amendment. Via Deseret News:

“Top-ranking Biden administration officials appear to have pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to censor content the federal government considered misinformation, according to federal government emails obtained by two Republican state attorneys general.”

The Biden administration’s censorship regime was so overt that press secretary Jen Psaki even called for crackdowns on free speech from the White House podium.

Psaki calls for more censorship after Spotify announces warning labels on COVID-19 content following leftist outrage over Joe Rogan: "It's a good step. It's a positive step, but there's more that could be done." pic.twitter.com/AyXo0XMlqn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 1, 2022

For his part, Fauci enjoyed a direct line of communication with Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, through which he presumably influenced the company’s policy on COVID “misinformation” — a role certainly not within his purview as a taxpayer-paid public health servant and equally certainly unconstitutional.

In actuality, Fauci’s exhaustive list of horrific crimes extends well beyond First Amendment violations of free speech. But forcing him to testify in a court of law is an excellent start, if for no other reason than to get the suspect under oath, on the record, answering real questions that his friends in corporate media would never ask in softball interviews. If he lies, which is virtually guaranteed, he should then be promptly prosecuted for perjury.

Ideally, Warlord Fauci would be classified as an enemy combatant, not a civilian, for his COVID-era overreach and brought up on charges as a war criminal in military tribunals. But let us not look the gift horse in the mouth.