Survey: COVID-19 Lies Shattered Public Confidence in Vaccines

No one has done more to damage public confidence in vaccines than the Public Health™ demigods themselves — the likes of NIAID Director/COVID Warlord Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, etc.

Nothing happens in a vacuum. Their unrelenting campaign of lies, manipulations, and distortions over the past two years had inevitable consequences. Now they’re paying the piper.

New scientific polling bears that out, reports Sky News:

After questioning more than 1,000 adults, they found that the post-pandemic group was considerably less confident in vaccines than the pre-pandemic group. … “This isn’t just among conspiracy theorists though, but also those who don’t consider themselves ‘anti-vaxxers’ and had supported other vaccination campaigns in the past,” [said Dr. Alessandro Siani, associate head of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Portsmouth].

The survey questioned respondents on the extent to which they agreed with the following statements:

“Vaccines are safe.”

“I think vaccines should be a compulsory practice.”*

“I believe if I get vaccinated it would benefit the wellbeing of others.”*

“Vaccines are a necessity for our health and wellbeing.”

*The entire ethical justification for compelling COVID-19 vaccination was that these products prevented transmission of the virus, which we now understand was a lie after having been deceived for nearly two years.

Although the Sky News report tallies the survey results, it never dives into why so many fewer respondents trust the Public Health™ authorities.

Here are, perhaps, a few possible factors in that distrust (since an exhaustive list would be virtually impossible to produce here, given the tsunami of Public Health™ lies):

School shutdowns remained in effect in many jurisdictions long after the COVID vaccines — marketed as the “ticket to freedom” and the way to restore normality — had been widely available for months.

Bill Gates, who invests in Moderna, met with Trump to pressure him not to investigate vaccine safety.

The corporate media repeatedly excoriated the public to “not do your own research,” which would seem odd if they really had confidence in the “safe and effective” narrative.

The Public Health™ people seemingly have a fetish for vaccinating every living organism on Earth using emergency use authorizations, including six-month-old babies at no statistical risk from COVID whatsoever. The approval for baby jabs was rushed through even though Warlord Fauci admitted in front of Congress that there was no data showing the efficacy of shots in this age group.

As part of the Operation Warp Speed package approved by Trump, the vaccine manufacturers received blanket immunity for any damages that their products caused — a special carve-out granted to literally no other industry. Meanwhile, they reaped record-breaking profits.

Any independent media outlet that challenged the vaccine narrative was unceremoniously deleted from the public square.

Again, the reasons to distrust the vaccine narrative could fill volumes. These are only a handful of them.

It’s safe to assume the Public Health™ technocrats will, instead of assuming any modicum of responsibility, shift the blame for “vaccine hesitancy” to “conspiracy theorists,” as has been their modus operandi since 2020.