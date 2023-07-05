Wow: Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage Deplatformed by Entire UK Banking System

There will always be an England, goes the saying. But will there? If what’s happening to former party leader and Brexit champion Nigel Farage is any indication, that charming old axiom may have reached its sell-by date.

In an editorial entitled “After my banking travails, I fear Britain is lost,” Farage tells a hair-raising tale of institutionalized political bigotry and discrimination. It combines the kind of systemic abuse once associated with Soviet rule but now sadly common in the United States with the sort of social credit tyranny one sees in China.

“…We are living through the politicisation of our corporate sector. Woe betide you if you do not conform with its worldview,” writes Farage. “This was brought home to me when I was recently told by my bank [since 1980] that it is closing all my accounts without explanation. It is impossible to function without a bank account. It should alarm everybody that a bank has the power to punish those it considers to have erred or strayed.”

He goes on to detail his financial ostracization as bank after bank refused to accept his business, and he gives examples of other politicians — always conservative — to whom it has also happened. Not only are these victims “unpersoned” and rendered unable to conduct business or even function in society, but they also face psychological extortion from vast, faceless institutions as their family members suffer the same fate. Basically, the banks tell the target, “Step down from politics or the kid gets it.”

But these powerful financial corporations still require a fig leaf to justify their abuse for PR purposes, and this is provided by a legislative or executive body. As was once SOP in Stalin’s Russia but is now common in the U.S., a “crime” is alleged and bounced to the media for magnification. Farage tells what he was baselessly accused of, and you’re not going to believe it:

For years, I have been falsely accused of having financial links to Russian funding. Even though this is nonsense, MPs have used parliamentary privilege to accuse various people associated with the Brexit campaign of the same thing. Last year, the Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant claimed in the Commons chamber that I received £548,573 in one calendar year “from the Russian state”. Despite my pleas to him and the Speaker to correct this assertion, there has been no retraction.

That’s right: RUSSIAN COLLUSION!!!

In a rare in-front-of-the-paywall Substack post, the indispensable Doomberg explains the mechanism by which the Leftie fascists in British Parliament launched the premise for de-banking Farage:

In the British parliamentary system, elected politicians are bestowed with significant privileges while executing their service to the public. Among the most notable is a far more expansive definition of freedom of speech than average citizens enjoy, a valuable allowance given the country’s notoriously strict libel laws. Members can say practically anything within the confines of parliament without fear of civil or criminal consequences. While the intent of parliamentary privilege is to insulate politicians from undue interference by outside actors—especially those of the wealthy and litigious variety—the advantage is regularly abused to score cheap political points using dirty tricks. Provided you have a poorly calibrated moral compass, it is a simple enough task to stand on the floor of parliament, falsely accuse your political opponent of having committed a dastardly act, and then observe the resulting media frenzy with a knowing smirk. “I dare you to repeat that outside of parliament” is a common challenge issued by victims of such smears, but one that is rarely accepted by the cowards who make them.

That’s sadly common here in the U.S., too. Remember during the 2012 campaign season, when Harry Reid went on the Senate floor to accuse Mitt Romney of not paying taxes for ten years? And he later justified his slander of the Republican candidate by saying, “Romney didn’t win, did he?”

Back to Doomberg:

In the weeks after Putin launched his illegitimate invasion of Ukraine, having had any prior business associations with Russia suddenly became a potential liability. In the rush to sanction all things Russian, several politicians hurried to take cynical advantage of the developments. Among the more enthusiastic opportunists was Chris Bryant, Member of the House of Commons from the Labour Party and chair of the Committees on Standards and Privileges. In mid-March of 2022, Bryant took to the floor of the House to launch a vindictive missile at an old rival (emphasis added throughout): “I am mystified at why some people are still missing from the [imposed sanctions] list, including some of the broadcasters… I simply point out that Nigel Farage received £548,573 from Russia Today in 2018 alone—this is from the Russian state.” The problem? All evidence indicates this was a bold and knowing lie. Bryant offered zero proof to back up his curiously specific (and easily falsifiable) assertion. He has since steadfastly refused to comment on the affair, let alone repeat his accusations outside of parliamentary protection. For his sake, Farage loudly denied the allegations from the moment they were uttered. The apparent libel remains in the parliamentary record to this day.

To cite another American version of this vile practice, the U.S. House of Representatives recently censured Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for, among other slanders, lending “credibility to the Steele dossier — a collection of debunked collusion accusations funded by President Trump’s political rivals — by reading false Steele allegations into the Congressional Record” back in 2017.

Since the Left marched through all the institutions, they now work in concert to destroy political enemies. The resultant persecution of pro-liberty leaders (and their loved ones, associates, and defenders) is evident around the globe: Nigel Farage has been falsely accused and de-banked in England; Donald Trump is endlessly de-platformed and persecuted in the U.S.; Former President Jair Bolsonaro — “the Trump of Brazil” — was convicted of nonsense abuse-of-power charges and banned from running for office for eight years; and endless “corruption” charges, year after year, are leveled at Israel’s on-again-off-again Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The list goes on and on.

It’s amazing how, the world over, conservative, patriotic, pro-liberty elected leaders are always found to be corrupt and criminal, while the leaders of the Left are all pure as the wind-driven snow, scandal-free, and ooze righteousness from every pore. Yes, I’m being sarcastic.

What happens when the entire world becomes a Stalinist-ChiCom-banana republic? We might just be about to find out.