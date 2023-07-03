Lefties Begin Denying Service to Trump Supporters

Depending on your point of view, the Supreme Court’s Friday decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis was either a great moment in American jurisprudence or a day that will live in infamy. There are accusations floating around the MSM that a piece of evidence referenced by each side was falsified. Alongside that story, there are whispers of attorneys being disbarred over the matter. That didn’t take long, did it? But even before that, leftists were quick to stand up in outrage and state that the ruling gave them the right to refuse service to conservatives, notably Trump supporters. CBS reported that Michael Imperioli, who is known for his roles in The Sopranos, Goodfellas, and White Lotus, declared that bigots and homophobes were forbidden to watch his work. He stated in an Instagram post:

i’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in. Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA! (sic)

I know The Sopranos has been lauded as a landmark program. But from what I have seen, it was an incredibly violent depiction of a sadly dysfunctional family whose problems were exacerbated by the father’s involvement in organized crime. Ask former made man Michael Franzese about how mob life can affect a family. So no Sopranos? We’ll get by. Michael Imperioli may think that he and his body of work will tower above us for eternity. But so did Ozymandias.

Some left-leaning shop owners and entrepreneurs have followed suit, posting signs at assorted venues informing conservatives, Trump supporters, and the usual suspects that they are each persona non grata and should take their business elsewhere. The fear, panic, and regret that these business owners had hoped for did not materialize. American Wire had some examples of the reactions:

I accept these terms. https://t.co/tQynkE8Ekx — BPR based (@DumpstrFireNews) July 3, 2023

I accept these terms. It’s better than unknowingly filling the pockets of business owners who are closeted leftists. The transparency is appreciated. 🎯 — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 1, 2023

The rationality and reasoning of the left has all the depth of a bumper sticker. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) July 1, 2023

This is what people used to call, "Cutting off your nose to spite your face." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 1, 2023

That’s the most imaginative “going out of business” sign I’ve ever seen. — Haymoose (@haymoose) July 1, 2023

I agree. If someone doesn't want my business, I'll just go elsewhere. I don't want to do business with someone who hates me. — Sparrow (@jeanpartington3) July 1, 2023

I have told the story before about how I was told I would never be ordained in the Episcopal Church because I am a straight, white man. At first, that was a serious blow. But it did not take long for me to realize, “If they don’t want me, why should I make myself crazy trying to fit in? We’ll both be happier if I just take my faith elsewhere.” I did. And every time I see a story about the Episcopal Church, I realize God was helping me dodge a bullet. And I am grateful.

I would never patronize a business that refused service to someone based on their race, religion, national origin, or even sexual orientation. But 303 Creative v. Elenis was not about refusing service. It was about forcing someone to endorse a belief. Without that ruling, a neo-Nazi group could waltz into a Jewish bakery and demand a cake in the shape of a swastika. The Westboro Baptist Church could request that a gay web designer create its new website. A church could approach a gay bakery and ask for, and expect, a large sheet cake that reads, “God Made Adam and Eve, Not Adam and Steve.” And in each of these situations, the business owner would be legally compelled to comply, despite the dictates of their consciences or beliefs.

But none of that matters to the Left. To the denizens of progressivism, the law is a cudgel, not an equalizer. The law belongs to them, not to everyone. The law exists to affirm and enforce their feelings and their agenda.

So let them ban Trump supporters, conservatives, Christians, and whoever else may offend their tender and sacred sensibilities. Let them congratulate one another for their tirades. And let them go broke.