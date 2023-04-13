Building Our Own Platform: Rumble Scores Exclusive Streaming Rights for RNC Primary Debate

Step aside, YouTube; Rumble has just scored exclusive streaming rights for the first Republican 2024 presidential primary debate. Looks like establishment YouTube’s left-wing bias and trigger-happy censorship policies are catching up with the platform in the form of lost market share.

“Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that it has entered a partnership with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to be the exclusive live stream provider for the first debate of the Republican presidential primaries,” announced the video platform in a Wednesday press release. “The debate will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in August 2023, and will be hosted and broadcast on cable television by Fox News and the Young America’s Foundation. As the RNC’s digital live stream partner, Rumble will feature the debate on the platform’s homepage and make it available for viewers across the country on the RNC’s Rumble channel.”

Many on the right were dismayed when Ronna Romney McDaniel was re-elected as RNC Chairwoman. GOP performance hasn’t measured up to nearly where it should be the past few cycles, and McDaniel staying at the helm portended more of the same. But she has shown signs of perhaps being a bit more based going forward, such as this excellent decision to eschew Big Tech for pro-free-speech Rumble. “This is a big step for our party and country,” said McDaniel; “as Republican leaders we must continue to hold Big Tech accountable for their biases and silencing of conservatives. People deserve a fair, unbiased platform and that’s exactly what this partnership will provide – an opportunity for voters to watch the next President of the United States on the Republican debate stage on Rumble.”

“Rumble’s mission to protect free speech is not just a slogan, it runs through the DNA of our company,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski in the company’s press release. “We are thrilled to partner with the RNC to bring the debate stage online and help promote open dialogue. Rumble saw record traffic and user engagement during the 2022 midterms, and we’re ready to be the premier platform for all candidates in the 2024 elections.”

Understand the importance of this agreement: one-half of the U.S. primary audience will now tune into Rumble, as opposed to YouTube. Or put another way, YouTube’s partisanship has cost it one half of its political primary audience. This translates to millions of viewers. Not only that, all media — right, left, and center — will now need to watch Rumble as much as YouTube when covering the 2024 presidential primaries.

When conservatives, patriots, and honest truth-tellers complained about being deplatformed by Big Tech, we were condescendingly told to build our own platforms if we didn’t like it. It’s delightful to see “our own” platforms growing big enough to compete with Big Left’s tech monopoly — first Elon Musk’s Twitter and now Rumble. Even better: as leftist Big Tech shuts out non-communist, unwoke users, the new platforms support free speech and welcome everyone. Thus, they are positioned to grow while the legacy platforms are tied to a rigid audience.

Rumble describes itself as “a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again.” How wonderful that one of the two main political parties in the United States is throwing its weight behind that effort.