The American Left Rigs Elections Everywhere Else, so Why Wouldn't They Do It Here?

“If we were going to push for an election, then we should have made sure that we did something to determine who was going to win,” said then-Sen. Hillary Clinton in a 2006 interview with the Jewish Press. She was talking about an election of the Palestinian Legislative Council (the legislature of the Palestinian National Authority) that was won handily by Hamas, to the chagrin of the United States. The UK Observer, which listened to the one existent audio recording of the interview, quoted Hillary in October 2016. At that time, Donald Trump was catching flack for saying that the upcoming presidential election was already rigged. Hillary’s nonchalant admission — that rigging elections is SOP for America’s establishment elite — remains just as shocking and revelatory today.

For those who care to see it, evidence and complaints of U.S. elections meddling abroad are plentiful.

In Hungary, conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban has done much to shore up his nation’s sovereignty and cultural integrity, including standing up to George Soros’s insidious tentacles and the EU’s relentless stream of third-world colonizers — and Big Left can’t have that. In February 2022, just ahead of Hungary’s April parliamentary elections, a group called “Action for Democracy” appeared and dispensed “colossal sums” to Orban’s opponent, Péter Márki-Zay. “That the Hungarian opposition is supported from the United States is an open secret. Nevertheless, such an amount of money is astonishing,” marveled Observatoire du journalisme. Foreign money being used in elections is illegal in Hungary.

Meanwhile, Obama retread Samantha Power was in Hungary last month to spearhead the U.S. Agency for International Development’s efforts to promote Big Left’s interests.

Joined @divaDgiV, @andraslederer, and @viki_radvanyi for lunch in Budapest where we spoke about their work to advocate for LGBTQI+ rights and dignity in Hungary and around the world. @AmnestyHungary @hhc_helsinki @budapestpride — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) February 11, 2023

In another tweet, Power wrote, “A free and diverse press is a cornerstone of democracy, and in Hungary, independent journalists are facing real challenges. Had the chance to hear from some of these journalists and leaders of media orgs in Budapest about the barriers to true media freedom.” As if Hungary were some sort of authoritarian fascist state.

The American Conservative noted the dearth of justification for U.S. public money to be spent on jollying Hungarians to embrace leftwingery:

I remind you that Hungary is a democratic country that is a member of the European Union and the NATO alliance. It is led by a government that won re-election in a 2022 landslide that was widely recognized as free and fair. This is also a government that does not support the United States-led strategy to prolong the Russia-Ukraine war, does not believe in globalist principles on open immigration, does not support same-sex marriage, and will not permit LGBT propaganda to be presented to minors.

Naturally, the Leftists who have seized control of America’s wallet and full-time staff have been monkeying around in other countries’ business elsewhere, too. In the run-up to Brazil’s 2022 election, CIA Director William Burns and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan both traveled to the country to lecture incumbent President Jair Bolsanaro against daring to question the results. What business is it of theirs? As it turned out, Bolsanaro did indeed question the integrity of the election, as is his right, through the democratic avenues that existed, and his supporters have been protesting for increased transparency in the electoral process. But meanwhile, Brazil is stuck with corrupt convicted felon Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as its president — whom President Biden promptly invited to the White House.

America’s Leftist elites also meddle in Israel’s affairs regularly, because they loathe long-time conservative and patriotic Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The Obama officials running Biden’s Middle East policy are set on bringing down Bibi. Their instrument is his domestic opposition, galvanized to thwart his proposed judicial reforms,” writes Lee Smith at Tablet:

The mass protests and over-the-top rhetoric from Israel’s domestic opposition, Joe Biden’s warnings that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reform agenda will curtail minority rights, gleeful announcements by the U.S. ambassador about his right to interfere in domestic Israeli politics, group letters from 50 former commandos and 75 economists who all oppose judicial reform, the financing of Palestinian groups with terror links, public harassment of Netanyahu’s wife: These are among the details of a single blueprint. The fact that this blueprint is designed in Washington, D.C., gives courage and direction to the demonstrators acting out their color revolution fantasies on the ground in Tel Aviv. And it’s evidence that Bibi is in Washington’s crosshairs, for regime change has come to Israel.

Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. In fact, with Leftists abusing American citizens’ government and other institutions to foist their vile “values” on so many other countries, it’s simply illogical to believe they wouldn’t do it here. Of course, they would!

How is it done in the United States? By far the most revelatory account remains a piece in Time magazine that appeared after Joe Biden was deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election, called “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.” The article described an elitist power grab that involved every sector of American society — what Hillary might call a “vast conspiracy”:

Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result. “The untold story of the election is the thousands of people of both parties who accomplished the triumph of American democracy at its very foundation,” says Norm Eisen, a prominent lawyer and former Obama Administration official who recruited Republicans and Democrats to the board of the Voter Protection Program.

Compare that with the Russia, Russia, Russia! interference that we were told flipped Hillary’s anticipated White House victory to Donald Trump — which boiled down to Russian trolls spending $160k on Facebook ads and tweeting memes.

Related: Study: Russian Trolls Had No Influence on 2016 Election

In reality, fixing elections takes many forms. Some of the massive U.S. election rigging processes are technically legal, some are kinda-sorta legal, and some just plain aren’t. Put it all together, and the fix is in.

The fix is in the suppression of a spectacular bombshell story like Hunter Biden’s laptop, coordinated for almost a year first by the FBI (who sat on the investigation), then the news media who refused to investigate or report it, then corrupt intelligence community hacks who lied about its veracity, and finally Big Tech, who banished the truth from social media platforms.

It’s in the generation and harvesting of millions of new ballots that never used to be cast.

It’s in the infusion of outside money and poll workers into local elections, through ZuckBucks and similar funding, and via legally questionable federal directives.

It builds upon itself, with laws and judgments made by legislators and jurists who themselves were elected or appointed by the machine, becoming more entrenched over time.

So the real question is: Why would anyone think these power grabbers wouldn’t interfere with U.S. elections?

And if you’ll indulge me for a moment, I simply must point out that these people are also not above the suppression of voices with which they disagree. Please take a moment to help PJ Media stay in the game, informing you about the things Big Left doesn’t want you to know. If you’re not already a PJ Media VIP member, just click here to sign up, select the Annual Pricing Option, and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% OFF your new membership. That works out to just over $1 per week.

Thank you so much for your support!