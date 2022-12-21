Texas National Guard Secures the Border but Can Only Do so Much

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been doing the federal government’s job for some time now, cobbling together policies, legal cover, manpower, and infrastructure to repel at least a portion of the hordes the Democrats are importing into the country. In March of 2021, Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, an initiative of the Governor’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard “to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.”

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 325,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 21,900 criminal arrests, with more than 19,400 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 352 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

But Joe Biden’s invited guests have only increased their numbers. A week after being reelected last month, Abbott invoked the Invasion Clauses of the Texas and U.S. Constitutions, unlocking additional powers to help defend his state and nation from the third-world invasion.

I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe: pic.twitter.com/2Jt5HEMgp5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 15, 2022

Now reports are coming in that the Texas National Guard is deploying personnel, concertina wire, and vehicles along the border to repel the invaders.

This morning, service members deployed to El Paso, Texas constructed a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border to secure the area from illegal crossings@36thInfantryDiv pic.twitter.com/MpGLS7axYs — Texas Military Dept. (@TXMilitary) December 20, 2022

Happening now at the MEX-US border: significant mobilization on the ground at the US side. @CNN pic.twitter.com/Rr7xcLx5uP — Karol Suarez (@KarolSuarez_) December 20, 2022

But alas, the state can only do so much in the face of federal determination to pack the country with a new, socialism-ready underclass.

National Guard member yelling to migrants on the Mexican side: “it’s illegal to cross here; go to the bridge.” pic.twitter.com/dSwCPXDJGk — Karol Suarez (@KarolSuarez_) December 20, 2022

UPDATE: After more than 15 hours since the TX National Guard placed a barbed wire on the banks of the Rio Grande on the US side, last night the migrants were granted access to the US by the border patrol, a mile away from the guards. @CNN pic.twitter.com/NBd08JPVkT — Karol Suarez (@KarolSuarez_) December 21, 2022

Texas’s valiant efforts may at least work partway to “stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas” and “prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry,” but it won’t accomplish much to stop the invasion. Only a policy change at the federal level can do that. So for the time being, the unspeakable betrayal of U.S. citizens by a major political party will continue unabated.