BREAKING: SCOTUS Delays End of Title 42

In a blow to the Biden administration’s open-border free-for-all, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued a stay on the Department of Homeland Security’s plan to end Title 42 on Wednesday. Chief Justice John Roberts issued the temporary measure, which will remain in place until the full court has time to act on an emergency request. NBC reports:

Nineteen states led by Arizona and Louisiana filed an emergency request after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last week rejected their request to intervene in the case in a bid to prevent the policy, known as Title 42, being wound down. “Getting rid of Title 42 will recklessly and needlessly endanger more Americans and migrants by exacerbating the catastrophe that is occurring at our southern border,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.

During the COVID-19 chaos, then-President Donald Trump used the pandemic as cause to invoke Title 42, a section of federal law that grants the federal government enhanced powers to keep disease from spreading into the country. Since then, Title 42 has enabled the U.S. government to rapidly deport over 2 million would-be illegal immigrants.

Roberts has given the U.S. Department of Homeland Security until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file its response to the emergency request by the 19 states seeking relief from the Biden administration’s disastrous open-border policies.