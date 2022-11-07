As Energy Crisis Looms, Biden Crows "There Is No More Drilling!"

My God, they’re really going to do it — they’re going to freeze us all this winter. This must be what it feels like when a suicidal terrorist takes over the cockpit and you sit helplessly as the people flying the plane pitch it into a nosedive. We and our allies around the world are staring down the barrel of a full-on energy crisis this winter, and “President” Biden is doubling down on his pledge to end fossil fuels.

On Sunday, Biden appeared in Yonkers, a suburb of New York City, to campaign alongside embattled Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul. At the end of his prepared remarks (at the 34:45 mark), Biden’s attention was drawn to an audience member who said something about drilling for oil.

“No more drilling,” Biden assured the speaker, waving his hand definitively. When she seemed unconvinced, Biden shouted angrily, “There is no more drilling.” He assured her that “I haven’t, uh, formed any new, new drilling.”

Unconvinced, the audience member can be heard protesting, “…five more years of offshore drilling! Not in the Atlantic or the Pacific, but in the Antarctic and off the Gulf of Mexico.”

“That was before I was president,” asserts Biden. “We’re trying to work on that, get that done.”

Get that done? Good God, get what done? Ending the paltry bit of oil drilling Americans are still allowed to perform for our own resources? Is he insane?

BREAKING: Two days before the midterm elections, Joe Biden clearly states he is for "no more [oil] drilling." pic.twitter.com/2F9hZNOwMt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 7, 2022

Over on his Substack, author Michael Shellenberger reproduces a chart of federal land leased to gas and oil producers at this point in each president’s first 19 months. The Biden Collective’s performance is simply terrifying:

This insanity comes on top of Biden’s promise at a Friday rally in California to shut down all of America’s coal-fired power plants:

Joe Biden just said that he’s going to shut down coal plants all over America and replace them with wind and solar. Retweet so every voter in Pennsylvania and Ohio will see this.

pic.twitter.com/65BvGIqzVG — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 4, 2022

It’s one thing to aspire to transition to “green” energy someday, once the technology exists and assuming one could set aside the laws of physics and chemistry and actually power our lifestyle that way.

It’s quite another to simply shut down the fossil fuel-dependent system that currently powers modern civilization before there is anything remotely capable of replacing it.

This is madness, and if nothing changes we will all pay the price.