Four Days Before Election Day, Biden Claims He Is Closing Coal Mines. Are You Listening Pennsylvania?

As if John Fetterman’s debate with Dr. Oz wasn’t enough of a campaign killer, Joe Biden announced today that he will be closing coal plants in favor of wind and solar power.

Joe Biden just said that he’s going to shut down coal plants all over America and replace them with wind and solar. Retweet so every voter in Pennsylvania and Ohio will see this.

Let’s see how that goes over with Pennsylvania voters, especially considering that Fetterman claimed a while back he is against fracking, although he flip-flopped when asked about this in the debate.

What happens if Pennsylvania loses coal and fracking? The state will be financially gutted. More importantly for now, how will Pennsylvania voters respond to Gropey Joe’s threats to close coal plants?

Pennsylvania is the second-largest producer of gas and the third-largest producer of coal in the nation. There are roughly 18,000 people employed directly or indirectly in the coal business, people who may not want to be unemployed because of the Democrats’ war on coal, gas, and fossil fuels in general.

FACT-O-RAMA! Joe Biden killed the Keystone XL pipeline, costing thousands of jobs and 800,000 barrels of oil a day. Remember that on Election Day.

Some polls have Oz up just a little bit on Fetterman, who shot himself in the foot during the debate when he struggled to put two sentences together.

Ohio has a bevy of coal mines, too, most of which are located near the border Ohio shares with West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Like Pennsylvania, Ohio has a grueling Senate race going as well, in which GOP candidate JD Vance is slugging it out with the Democrats’ Tim Ryan. Polls show Vance with a tiny edge but well within the margin of error.

RUMOR-O-RAMA! Obama once supposedly said, “Never underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.” Obama, for once, was right.

Will coal employees help the GOP in this election? More entertainingly, will Biden’s handlers be able to shut him up for the next four days so that he can’t torpedo his own party?