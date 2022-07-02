White House Releases List of Medal of Freedom Recipients, and It's Pretty Much What You'd Expect

The White House released a list of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients on Friday, and the selections are apt to be about as popular as most other Biden Collective decisions. The far-leftists whom the Collective represents will be thrilled with the honorees, while the other 90% of the country will range from indifference to heartfelt offense and rage.

In a press release, the White House claimed that “President” Biden himself selected the 17 Americans-in-Name-Only. “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” it explains.

“President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities,” says the White House. Well, he has at least tried:

“America is a nation that can be defined in a single word. Asfutmsifwffutsh.”pic.twitter.com/4QTkDfTIvQ — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 22, 2022

“These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith. They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come.” Bravo! Let’s highlight a few of Biden’s medal recipient choices for 2022.

Simone Biles: Biles is without a doubt one of the most talented gymnasts ever to compete, and that would be reason enough to honor her. But the White House also called out that she was “a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety.” Yet withdrawing from the Tokyo summer olympics and leaving her gymnastics team in the lurch a year ago was probaby the last thing Biles wants to be — or should be — remembered for.

John McCain: “[A] public servant who was awarded a Purple Heart with one gold star for his service in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam,” begins his mini-bio. If only McCain had wound down his career at that point, before going on to become the tie-breaking vote that upheld Obamacare, dooming Americans to years of the socialist program enmeshing itself in the fabric of our country more with each passing day. McCain spent years of the Vietnam War fighting communists and being held captive and tortured by them. In the end, his fatal diagnosis of brain cancer combined with Trump Derangement Syndrome gave proof to the saying that “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

Sandra Lindsay: Lindsay is “a New York critical care nurse who served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response. She was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials…” …Because nothing says “Freedom” like being the poster girl for one of the most authoritarian, shocking losses of civil liberties in most Americans’ lifetime.

Megan Rapinoe: Aka “Annoying Soccer Girl,” Rapinoe is an “Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion. She also captains OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights.” Here’s footage of Rapinoe making an “exemplary contribution to the values of the United States.”

You should be disturbed by this unpatriotic narcissistic behavior. @mPinoe is neither a hero or a role model. I rewound and watched the entire celebration on the field. Rapinoe didn’t want anything to do with an #Americanflag before she stomped it. #repulsive pic.twitter.com/Kevbe7jJYt — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) July 7, 2019

Raúl Yzaguirre: “[A] civil rights advocate who served as CEO and president of National Council of La Raza for thirty years (emphasis added).” La Raza is an identitarian group that pushes hard for ever more illegal immigration in its quest to Make America Mexico Again. Yzaguirre spent 30 years doing the opposite of “contributing to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States.”

Others on the list are commended for pushing LGBTQ culture onto Americans, doing things many others have done but also having a vagina, or publicly denouncing the Left’s ultimate bête noire, Donald Trump. It positively makes one’s heart swell with American pride!

You can go to the White House press release to read the full list. The medals will be awarded on July 7, 2022.