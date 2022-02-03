Desperately Unpopular Biden Makes Play to Control Cancer Cures With 'Moonshot'

President Biden’s approval ratings are so far underwater, he must be plumbing the depths of the Marianas Trench by now. What’s a floundering, failing figurehead to do?

The Biden Collective — the oligarchy currently running the country under the “President Biden” brand — has been focus-grouping up some crowdpleasers. “Jill Biden Welcomes Adorable Cat To The White House,” slavered the HuffPo last week. And there was also Biden’s historic™ announcement that he would nominate the historic™ first-ever black woman to sit on the Supreme Court as a historic™ justice. But alas, the people were not moved and a majority of Americans now think Biden “will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history.”

Desperate for success and approval, the Collective has latched onto the time-tested technique of attempting to copy someone else’s success. The last time the U.S. government competently produced a victory, it was President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” whence the Donald demonstrated what leadership looks like by convening actual experts and producing COVID-19 preventives. (These tools are still the mainstay of the Biden Collective’s COVID policy over a year after it took office.)

Of course, Biden would need to be a competent leader to pull off such a thing. Since that is not the case, the Collective is also employing a second technique: namely, it’s much easier to climb astride decades of work already completed by actual leaders than to do it yourself. Then, as positive results inevitably come in from the blood, sweat, tears, money, and life’s work of better men and women, you get to take credit for it! Voilá! Instant popularity!

The friendly media has been running PR for Biden’s announcement that he’s going to cure cancer! Who wouldn’t give great approval numbers to a guy who cures cancer? The White House has issued one of its fact sheets to tell us about the impending miracle.

Fact Sheet: President Biden Reignites Cancer Moonshot to End Cancer as We Know It Biden-Harris Administration Sets Goal of Reducing Cancer Death Rate by at least 50 Percent Over the Next 25 Years, and Improving the Experience of Living with and Surviving Cancer

Something that would likely happen anyway will now be attributed to Biden’s initiative. Neat trick. And they readily admit they are slapping the Biden brand on greatness already in progress:

Because of recent progress in cancer therapeutics, diagnostics, and patient-driven care, as well as the scientific advances and public health lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now possible to set ambitious goals

Glory-thieving aside, the fact that the Collective is latching onto one of the noblest medical initiatives in human history is very bad news. Does anyone think they will actually improve the effort?

Of course not. More likely, the work will be derailed and appropriated.

First of all, Collective bureaucrats and politicians will use the “moonshot” initiative to give themselves control over the life-saving work of cancer researchers and practicing oncologists. Those sweet government bucks always come with strings attached. Companies that have invested many years and millions of dollars in research could see their triumphs regulated, hamstrung, and given away to favored pharma partners and foreign governments. Look at this mind-boggling list of agencies that will have a say over cancer researchers:

[The administration will form] a Cancer Cabinet, which will be convened by the White House, bringing together departments and agencies across government to address cancer on multiple fronts. These include the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Cancer Institute (NCI), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), Domestic Policy Council (DPC), Gender Policy Council (GPC), Office of the First Lady (OFL), Office of the Vice President (OVP), Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Office of Legislative Affairs (OLA), Office of Public Engagement (OPE), along with additional members, as needed, to help establish and make progress on Cancer Moonshot goals.

Second, the socialists in the Collective will use the occasion to expand the scope and reach of nationalized healthcare:

The Biden-Harris Administration has also prioritized strengthening health care for the American people by lowering health care costs and expanding coverage. The President’s health care agenda is the biggest expansion of affordable health care in a decade, and includes cutting prescription drug costs by letting Medicare negotiate prices; strengthening the Affordable Care Act and reducing premiums for 9 million Americans; improving Medicare benefits by capping out-of-pocket costs on drugs, including cancer drugs, purchased at a pharmacy; and covering millions of uninsured Americans in states that have failed to expand Medicaid.

And third, the fascists in the Collective will use their control of life-saving treatments to politicize it and punish their enemies. Just look at their record with COVID therapeutics: Somehow, the government seized control of monoclonal antibodies and then cut off the supply. As PJ Media’s Victoria Taft reported:

The operator of two Maryland monoclonal antibody clinics, Dr. Ron Elfenbein, told Fox News that Biden is killing people by cutting off supplies. “I am as angry as I possibly can be about this. I don’t know how many people throughout the country are dead, dying, in the hospital, or about to be hospitalized because of the mistakes that they just made,” says Elfenbein.

See also: ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. I’m not sure who died and made the Collective king of these therapeutics, but they sure don’t want anyone taking them and getting better.

The very thought of our decrepit, daft White House occupant and his cold, manipulative wife standing up to take credit for (and seize control of) the triumphs earned by brilliant, dedicated scientists is stomach-turning.

If the Collective truly wanted to win the approval of Americans, they would seal the border and deport the millions of illegal aliens they’ve been welcoming and dispersing around the country at taxpayer expense!! OMG, WHAT THE ACTUAL EFF IS GOING ON IN THIS COUNTRY?!!

Highly motivated, brilliant cancer researchers have spent their lives conjuring ways to fight cancer. They’ve been doing just fine. President Biden is neither a doctor nor a scientist of any sort. Curing cancer isn’t his job. The best thing he and his government cronies can do is to stay the hell out of it.