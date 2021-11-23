Friend Who Gave Rifle to Rittenhouse Inexplicably Still Facing Charges

Not content with wildly overcharging cherub-faced teen Kyle Rittenhouse — and faceplanting spectacularly in the most-watched trial of the decade — Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger is bitterly clinging to two felony weapons charges he’s hoping will stick to 20-year-old Dominick Black.

Binger is still going after Kyle's friend Dominick Black Don't let them get away with it Here is Dominick's GiveSendGohttps://t.co/cfrnm90bhy pic.twitter.com/8uwslSfnVw — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 22, 2021

Black is Rittenhouse’s close friend and the person who provided him with the rifle Kyle used to save his own hide on Aug. 25, 2020. The two first became friends when Black started dating Rittenhouse’s sister. Rittenhouse stayed overnight at Black’s house the night before the shootings. (And FYI, he drove himself there, even though the lying media and lying politicians spread disinformation that his mother drove him and his AR-15 across state lines so he could shoot rioters.)

On Nov. 3, Binger charged Black with two counts of of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18, where the minor discharged the weapon and killed someone. Black faces fines of up to $20,000 and up to 12 years in jail if convicted.

Over at ammoland.com, Dean Weingarten gives a solid explanation of why the charges should be dropped:

The statute is 948.60(2)(c): (2) (a) Any person under 18 years of age who possesses or goes armed with a dangerous weapon is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.

(b) Except as provided in par. (c), any person who intentionally sells, loans or gives a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 years of age is guilty of a Class I felony.

948.60(2)(c) (c) Whoever violates par. (b) is guilty of a Class H felony if the person under 18 years of age under par. (b) discharges the firearm and the discharge causes death to himself, herself or another. A subparagraph of the statute creates an exception that shows Kyle and Dominick were not in violation: 948.60(3)(c) (c) This section applies only to a person under 18 years of age who possesses or is armed with a rifle or a shotgun if the person is in violation of s. 941.28 or is not in compliance with ss. 29.304 and 29.593. This section applies only to an adult who transfers a firearm to a person under 18 years of age if the person under 18 years of age is not in compliance with ss. 29.304 and 29.593 or to an adult who is in violation of s. 941.28.

Both Black and Rittenhouse were in compliance with the statutes in the subparagraph, which pretty much wraps that up. And not only that, in the Rittenhouse case, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder dropped the minor in possession of a gun charge against him. Rittenhouse’s entirely legal use of the rifle makes it even harder to fathom that charges are still being brought against Dominick Black.

Related: Welcome to the Club, Kyle: Rittenhouse Joins Pantheon of Young Men the Left Tried to Destroy

Nonetheless, both Binger and Schroeder are reprising their performances as the Black case moves forward. There was a status hearing yesterday, at which most people assumed Black’s attorney, Anthony Cotton, would ask for the charges against his client to be dropped as well, and that the case would probably be dismissed. Surprisingly, however, Cotton asked for a new hearing at a later date, saying his client wanted to “consider his options” further.

Binger seemed in agreement, saying, “We’re still discussing things.” So, Judge Schroeder set a new hearing date of Jan. 10, 2022.

It’s hard to imagine what the holdup is, as this case moves towards what appears to be a foregone conclusion: another acquittal and full exoneration of yet another young man unfortunate enough to have come to the attention of the left’s personal destruction machine.