Devin Nunes Hurts the GOP by Quitting Congress

As he announced in December, California Rep. Devin Nunes, a 10-term Republican, left Congress Monday to become CEO of the Trump Media and Technology Group.

Nunes was very visible on cable news during the Trump era with his criticism of the Russia investigation and high-profile defamation lawsuits.

Having served in Washington since 2003, and now redistricted out of a chance for reelection, Nunes’ decision to seek greener pastures is understandable.

But why now, halfway through the congressional term? Due to inane California rules, his seat will remain vacant for nearly five months until an expensive special election is held this summer.

Despite holding control of all three branches of federal government, Democrats have struggled to pass legislation through a split U.S. Senate and a House due to a slim 221–213 majority — meaning only four defections leave things tied, and a tie in the House, unlike the Senate, is just that.

The recent failure of the Build Back Better social welfare bill and other radical legislation was due to no available defections in the Senate, and only three permitted in the House.

So by quitting his job mid-term, Nunes allows Democrats’ House majority to increase to nine votes; four defections now means a 217-216 majority, not a tie. This makes it easier for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has an extra vote courtesy of Nunes.

“Devin often stood against the Obamas, Clintons, and the news media, but he surely could have finished his term,” a Republican operative told PJ Media Monday night.

I think that’s clear, too, and the left is ebullient he did not.

Devin Nunes is no longer in Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene is no longer on Twitter… 2022 is off to a good start. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 3, 2022

Normally certain conservative media outlets would be as appalled as I am — calling Nunes a “RINO” or whatever — yet for some reason, they are not.