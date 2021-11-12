Intra-GOP Battle Brewing Over New Gay Republican Coalition

Perkins believes that if the Republican Party continues down this path it will lose votes from Christians and social conservatives. He claimed that McDaniel apparently took this step “on her own,” without consulting RNC leaders.

The new coalition was announced last weekend at Mar-a-Lago, where the Log Cabin Republicans honored the chairwoman and former first lady Melania Trump. Former President Donald Trump also attended.

“Conservatives in Log Cabin don’t just share our vision for a free, secure and prosperous America — they enrich it by adding unique perspectives to our party and recruiting even more diverse candidates and supporters to join our cause,” McDaniel said at the event. “The RNC is launching our first-ever RNC Pride Coalition, which will work alongside our other coalition groups to invest in communities and mobilize support for the upcoming Midterms.”

I am incredibly honored to receive the @LogCabinGOP 2021 Majority Maker Award! Conservatives in Log Cabin share our vision for a free, secure and prosperous America. Now, let’s go out and win in 2022! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 8, 2021

Speaking on the Todd Starnes Show, Perkins claimed: “The leadership of the RNC is moving the party in a direction that is incompatible with religious freedom, and many of the things that we see parents fighting for across the country. … As you move to be quote/unquote inclusive with those that have radical ideas on human sexuality, which are hostile to religious freedom, the Republican Party becomes just Democrat-lite.”

He stressed that the goal of LGBT Republicans is “to change the Republican Party platform” so that it embraces leftwing anti-Christian and anti-family policies.

“There’s a lot of RNC members in leadership positions that are upset about this because they were not told,” Perkins said. “This is something that Ronna did on her own. Quite frankly, I think it’s time for her to take up something else and leave the party to those who I think can chart a path forward. I think she has outlived her purpose at the RNC.”

McDaniel has held the leadership role for almost five years. Republicans have lost control of the U.S. House, Senate, and presidency during her tenure.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh seemed to agree with Perkins, tweeting about Republicans losing their purpose should they embrace “leftist sexual identity politics.”

Trump hosted and attended an event over the weekend where the GOP unveiled its new "RNC Pride Coalition." If the Republican Party is going to fully embrace leftist sexual identity politics, then it officially serves no purpose. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 8, 2021

Responding to pushback from Ric Grenell, who is gay and served as ambassador to Germany in the Trump administration, Walsh argued, “I’m not going to ask permission privately before stating my opinion. I think ‘gay pride’ is leftist sexual identity politics bulls**t and has no place in any conservatism I recognize. It also won’t succeed in attracting the voters you’re going after. But don’t let that stop you.”

At the event, Grenell denounced Pat Buchanan’s famous culture war speech at the 1992 Republican National Convention, where Buchanan defended the nuclear family, marriage, religious freedom, school choice, the police, a strong national defense, and the right to life.

Log Cabin Republicans also launched its “Outspoken Middle East” platform to tell stories about the realities of being gay in “parts of the world that liberals and corporations have left behind.”

“What the gay left has done is really delay the acceptance that we see today. They don’t want there to be equality in America, they want it to be a partisan issue,” Grenell explained. “Gay conservatives have had enough –we live in the greatest country for gay people.”