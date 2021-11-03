Let the Democrat Infighting Begin

Internecine finger-pointing has begun on the left, with the Democrat Party’s various factions blaming Tuesday’s electoral failures on each other.

“The DC establishment consolidated support behind their one-time rainmaker and in doing so sidelined two potentially history-making Black women running for the same office,” a statement from numerous progressive organizations reads. “There should be no questions or scapegoats about why specific demographics didn’t turn out. Terry McAuliffe offered an uninspired return to yesterday, while voters were focused on what must come next.”

When people convince themselves of the lazy notion that everything in politics is about about race, they become incapable of making any other arguments. Grim for healthy discourse. https://t.co/3dhtMZVQhQ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 3, 2021

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Problem Solvers Caucus member, came to a different conclusion.

“Once again, the electoral evidence indicates that America is not as progressive as socialist members believe it is,” the Democrat told The Hill Tuesday night. “Ignoring rural America and focusing too much on a former president and not enough on the future is a poor recipe for electoral success.”

Byron Brown’s improbable write-in win over socialist India Walton in Buffalo’s mayoral race lends credence to that view.

Minneapolis voters’ rejection of a dangerous ballot measure that would have ended the city’s police force during a major crime spree also does.

And by golly, even far-left Seattle elected a law-and-order Republican as city attorney over an anti-police radical.

On the gubernatorial side, President Joe Biden won New Jersey last November by 16 points over former President Donald Trump.

Yet only a year later, with Biden’s approval rating lower than all of his predecessors’ — except Trump and Gerald Ford — at the same juncture in their presidencies, New Jersey’s incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who triumphed in 2017 by 15 points, is in a dead heat with Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who was not close in any prior poll.

Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin outperformed the former president’s 2020 showing across the Commonwealth by more than 12 percentage points.

Undoubtedly this was aided by the Biden administration’s monumental failures over the last nine-and-half months, but in a blue state, Youngkin cultivated a less polarizing, more humble persona; this helped the former businessman cut into McAuliffe’s margins in populous, affluent Loudoun and Fairfax counties, where he received about 38% of the vote to Trump’s 31% a year ago.

What to make of all this? Atlantic Magazine contributor and resident hatemonger Jemele Hill kept it simple.

Even though polling shows that a diverse group supported Ciattarell and Youngkin — whose incoming lieutenant governor is black and attorney general will be the first Latino in that position in state history — Hill audaciously said the country cannot get enough of that “white supremacy.”

Which one is the VA Democrat governor and which one is the Republican who won an election in VA last night? pic.twitter.com/KoCD9xsaZ5 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 3, 2021

So let’s relax and watch the Democrat infighting.