Fauci Grants Permission for Families to Celebrate Halloween

Last Sunday on CBS, Anthony Fauci infamously declared Christmas gatherings an uncertainty; now the doctor is encouraging everyone to celebrate Halloween.

In a Sunday interview with CNN, Fauci said that COVID-19 cases are headed in the “right direction” and that Americans should enjoy events like trick-or-treating later this month.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Sunday that outdoor trick-or-treating is perfectly safe. While he still endorsed vaccinations for all who are eligible, he said Halloween was "a very important part of the year for children." https://t.co/vQTVv7r8hq — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 10, 2021

“I think that, particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there. You’re outdoors for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating, and enjoy it,” Fauci claimed. “This is a time of the year that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children.”

Fauci also encouraged parents to help increase vaccination rates among kids, as Pfizer-BioNTech seeks approval from the FDA for those ages 5-11.

“It’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated. But go out there and enjoy Halloween,” Fauci said.

He added that coronavirus cases would need to go “way down” before, in his view, most vaccinated Americans can again gather publicly indoors without masks.

Lastly, Fauci warned Americans against prematurely declaring victory against the virus, as President Joe Biden did in July, since 68 million eligible Americans — many of them children, who are at infinitesimal risk of serious illness — remain unvaccinated and the country is moving into autumn.

As of Oct. 11, nearly 80 percent of the United States population and 95 percent of those over age 65 have been fully vaccinated.

Late last week, the average daily number of COVID-19 in the U.S. cases fell below 100,000 for the first time in more than two months.