As Texas Gov Signs Voting Bill Into Law, Jen Psaki Announces New White House 'Point Person' on 'Voting Rights'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially signed Senate Bill 1 into law Tuesday. The sweeping legislation tightens state election laws, makes elections safer, and diminishes some local control.

This law: ▪️ Ensures every eligible voter gets to vote ▪️ Adds more hours to vote ▪️ Makes it harder for fraudulent votes to be cast ▪️ Makes ballot harvesting a 3rd degree felony

“One thing that all Texans can agree [on] and that is that we must have trust and confidence in our elections. The bill that I’m about to sign helps to achieve that goal,” Abbott said. “The law does however make it harder for fraudulent votes to be cast.”

The governor’s signature ends months of legislative tumult, during which Democrats forced Republicans into two extra legislative sessions and embarrassingly fled to Washington, D.C., this summer on a private jet to spread COVID-19.

“By walking out of a legislative debate over proposed election integrity reforms, Texas Democrats proved what Texans already know: the left has no argument against these common-sense reforms,” the RNC tweeted shortly after the bill signing. “All they have are lies, smears, and political stunts.”

Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel added, “Our democratic process relies on free, fair, and transparent elections, and the GOP will keep fighting to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Within an incredibly one-sided “news” story about the bill, AP writer Paul Weber claimed, “The bill signing again underlined the hard right turn Texas Republicans made this year, including a new state law that took effect last week banning most abortions. Some changes squarely take aim at the Houston area, where President Joe Biden carried the surrounding county of 1.6 million voters by a 13-point margin.”

Many media and Democrats ignore the fact that, amid the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, election officials allowed people to vote two months prior to Election Day, provided 24-hour polling locations, unmonitored mailboxes, drive-thru voting, and more. Conspiracies aside, all these were, or should have been, temporary measures during a global crisis, and now are outlawed as we return to normalcy.

The new law protects election integrity, expands weekend voting hours, and codifies voter ID requirements, which Americans widely support.

In addition to banning ballot-harvesting and requiring ID for mail-in ballots, voters without driver’s licenses can still verify their ID with the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

The AP story reported none of this, only lobbed attacks on Republicans.

Nonetheless, Weber did say that White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended “voting rights advocates” Tuesday, explaining that President Joe Biden has made — prepare yourself — inept Vice President Kamala Harris the “point person” on the issue.

Though Abbott’s signature was preceded by another frivolous lawsuit, SB 1 is set to take effect in time for the 2022 primary elections.