Chelsea Handler Attacks Traditional Marriage, Claims It Turns Women Into 'Property'

Comedian — a term I use loosely in this instance — and far-left activist Chelsea Handler took the opportunity to share her thoughts about marriage, which, by the way, nobody really wanted to know. She called it "outdated" and a "really silly idea," adding that she puts "freedom" above all else. The 51-year-old then slammed the institution, saying, "You're kind of, like, property a little bit."

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Never mind that God created marriage as a sacramental representation of His relationship to His Church and established it as the bedrock of every civilized society since mankind began. No, Handler finds it too limiting on freedom, which really translates to not allowing her to drop her panties for anyone, anytime. She has built something of a reputation for being, shall we say, "loose" with her sexuality.

If you think I'm guilty of "slut-shaming," you're correct. People absolutely should feel ashamed of being a "slut." Our refusal to shame these kinds of women (and men too) contributes to the problem. But before you cancel me, remember that Handler herself admits she lives this way.

“I’ve never been very thirsty for a man or a partner,” Handler said during a recent episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. “You’ve got to really kind of get my attention for me to pay attention in a serious way, because otherwise it’s a bunch of casual encounters.”

That statement vindicates my point. Why should anyone listen to Handler pontificate about marriage when she openly admits she just wants to screw around? Of course she doesn't care about marriage. Marriage would interfere with her "casual encounters." This provides more evidence of the overall moral degeneracy that defines Hollywood.

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She then admitted she "likes" her casual encounters.

“I like that. I like traveling a lot. I like hooking up with guys. I don’t like to get too serious. I don’t want someone in my space all the time. I just am not interested in that,” she told Martinez. How does this not give any decent person the ick? It's gross. Apparently she doesn't care about the risks of catching a sexually transmitted disease. We also know she doesn't care about getting pregnant either, since she strongly advocates for murdering the pre-born.

“My whole vibe is about freedom. I want freedom,” Handler added, before asking Martinez if she had any kids, to which the podcast host replied, “I do, but they’re older.”

Later in the interview, Martinez asked Handler if she "believes in having somebody to grow old with." Handler's answer suggested she wants to keep herself potentially available for everybody on the planet, if you catch my drift.

“You can’t think of yourself as like, ‘Oh, I’m alone.’ You have to think of yourself as like, ‘I’m free. I’m free now to make every decision I want for myself,'” Handler explained. “You can do everything you want. You’re going to have a really good time.”

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Despite having a boyfriend, Handler said she doesn't care for marriage. “But I don’t care about marriage,” she continued. “I feel like that’s a very patriarchal thing anyway. You’re kind of, like, property a little bit.”

What man with any sort of self-respect would want to marry a woman who has been passed around as much as Handler? I'm sure one exists, but again, he would lack self-respect.

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