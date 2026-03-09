Maren Morris Unloads on Trump Fans in Expletive-Filled Social Media Tirade

Country music singer Maren Morris has fully embraced her Trump Derangement Syndrome, going on an expletive-filled rant in a TikTok video and declaring that both President Donald Trump and those who support him “got bamboozled” by a “propaganda machine.” She also said she doesn’t have any “forgiveness” for such folks. The mere fact that she believes a pro-Trump propaganda machine exists in the media makes her a prime target for mockery.

After all, anyone with more than one brain cell not on life support knows that the vast majority of mainstream media outlets operate as leftist propaganda makers who have made it their sole purpose to trash President Trump and the MAGA movement in order to ruin lives. If you actually ask them what Trump has done wrong, they mumble and stumble, incapable of coming up with anything of actual substance.

“I don’t have forgiveness for the triple Trumpers or any of the Trumpers. You did vote for this,” Morris said in the video, addressing Trump supporters who voted for the president all three times he’s campaigned for the presidency, as well as those who only voted for him once. Funny. I don’t recall ever asking Morris—or anyone else, for that matter—to forgive me for voting my conscience. Personally, if the choice comes down to someone like Trump or a person who supports the murder of pre-born children, I will vote Trump or MAGA every single time.

I’ll sleep like a baby afterward. No guilt. No remorse. Morris shows real audacity when she assumes anyone wants or needs her forgiveness. Most people who voted for Trump did so because they stood on principle. Democrats will never understand that because they have none. Morris herself proves the point.

The singer, most well-known for her song “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” went on to call the president a “dementia-ridden, diaper clad, cornball, ex-TV host, bankrupt to f**k,” adding, “Look at his stats, actually.” Look at his stats? If you mean his track record, then he’s batting darn near a thousand. I’m not sure what point she’s trying to make. Anyone who supported former President Joe Biden—who clearly displayed signs of dementia while running for president—has no right to look at Trump and question his cognitive acuity.

“You voted for this, and you got bamboozled,” Morris rambled, addressing Trump supporters directly. “And I get it, like, Fox News is a propaganda machine of just, like, Cocomelon brain rot for boomers.” Morris clearly does not want a successful career in country music, considering the vast majority of the listening audience consists of the very “boomers” she’s insulting.

“But, like, this is literally the result of employing and voting for losers,” the 35-year-old “I Hope I Never Fall In Love” singer continued. “And Pete Hegseth, oh my God, girl, his f*****g alcoholic sideburns, you’re done.”

This isn’t the singer’s first anti-Trump rant. In 2023, Morris said she would quit the country music scene and referred to the genre as “misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic” because of President Trump. When Brittany Aldean, the wife of Jason Aldean, boldly came out against sex-change surgery last year, Morris also went on a rampage against her.

Again, this lady does not want a successful career—at least not if she plans to keep insulting the majority of the genre’s fans.

