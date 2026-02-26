New Poll Raises Red Flag as GOP Weakens on Abortion Ahead of Midterms

A new poll commissioned by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America reveals that Republican softening on the issue of abortion could dampen enthusiasm ahead of the midterm elections this fall. Given the critical nature of those elections, this poll must serve as a warning to the GOP. Contrary to what many Republicans seem to believe at the moment, the slaughter of the pre-born remains very much a top issue for voters.

As well it should be. As conservatives, we are locked in what feels like a never-ending battle to protect life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We fight on many fronts; that much is true. However, if we cannot secure the most basic, fundamental, God-given right — the right to life — we have no hope of preserving any of the others.

Cygnal conducted the survey and spoke with a thousand “likely Republican primary voters nationwide.” The results show that the pro-life character of Republican voters has not changed, despite party leaders waffling on the issue in recent years. A total of 74% said a candidate’s position on abortion mattered to them. Another 75% said they want GOP lawmakers to “aggressively oversee” the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ handling of abortion policy, while 86% opposed taxpayer funding for abortions.

The polling data also showed that most respondents did not know the number of abortions had increased since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Expanded use of abortion pills largely drove that increase. Once voters learned of this disturbing trend, many expressed serious concern, particularly regarding how President Donald Trump and more populist members of Congress are addressing the issue.

During his first term, President Trump maintained a fairly consistent pro-life record. After the 2022 midterm elections, however, his approach began to shift. Around that time, Trump started blaming the GOP’s abortion stance for its underperformance during that election cycle. When he launched his 2024 presidential campaign, he ruled out a federal abortion ban and instead pledged to leave the issue to the states, adjusting the party platform’s pro-life language to reflect that position.

Before going further, I need to say plainly that Trump’s current take on abortion is not a good one. That said, nobody has everything figured out. I believe the president is doing what he thinks best to keep the country out of Democratic hands, which remains essential to preserving our way of life. Those of us who voted for Trump would do so again, regardless of this bad take. He has done a strong job overall, so this criticism targets his abortion stance — not his presidency as a whole.

According to LifeSite News, “He also declared he would not reverse Biden’s refusal to enforce federal law against mailing abortion pills across state lines, despite the tactic undermining state pro-life laws. Pro-lifers gained hope in May 2025 when HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised a ‘complete review’ of the medical risks of abortion pills, though officials have announced neither conclusions nor a timetable, prompting some senators to question whether the review is happening at all.”

Many Republicans originally believed this strategy would help the party attract moderate voters. The Cygnal poll, however, suggests it is alienating the base instead. Seventy-one percent of respondents opposed allowing the mailing of drugs like mifepristone, including 77% of Trump Republicans and 76% of “Make America Healthy Again” Republicans.

The most politically concerning finding showed that 34% of Republicans said weakening or abandoning pro-life policies would dampen their enthusiasm for voting in the midterms and make them less likely to volunteer for campaigns. Among evangelical respondents, 45% said they would be less willing to volunteer.

“The national data show a significant disconnect between base Republican voter expectations and current federal actions, creating real enthusiasm risks for the November midterm general election,” Cygnal pollster John Rogers said. “The data also make clear that self-identified MAHA Republicans do not view abortion access as part of the Make America Healthy Again promise.”

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the abortion industry has aggressively pushed abortion drugs, despite the risks they pose to women. Democrats do not pursue this strategy out of concern for bodily autonomy, but out of hostility toward the family itself. The nuclear family forms the bedrock of any civilized society, and it stands in the way of greater government control — something progressives deeply resent.

With that reality in mind, conservatives must oppose abortion on every front and continue fighting tooth-and-nail for the rights of the pre-born. Failing to do so is not only a moral failure; it also risks handing Democrats more power at a moment when Americans still have an opportunity to restore the country’s moral and cultural foundations.

If a nation wants to preserve freedom, it must preserve the right to life.