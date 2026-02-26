'Back to the Future' Star Hit With Disturbing Sex Allegations in New Lawsuit

Actor Crispin Glover, most well-known for playing the iconic role of George McFly in arguably one of the greatest films of all time, Back to the Future, now faces allegations of battery and fraud in a new lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman who claims he “essentially held her captive and used her for sex and free labor.”

Anyone who has followed Glover’s career, both on screen and off, probably won’t feel surprised by the allegations. The guy has always been an oddball. Do a quick YouTube search of his late-night talk show appearances and you’ll see exactly what that means. Or watch his legendary dance scene from Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, which was the fourth film in the franchise and not, in fact, the actual final chapter.

According to “Jane Doe,” Glover, 61, allegedly “lured and manipulated Jane Doe into abandoning her home and belongings in the UK for work with him as his assistant in the entertainment industry.” She claims he promised her a home and a job if she returned with him to Los Angeles. At some point, a person has to take responsibility for their own naivety. Did she not insist on putting this agreement in writing and having an attorney authenticate it? Moving from one country to another for a job offer seems like the kind of arrangement you would want documented.

“But when Ms. Doe took the bait, uprooted herself, and moved to Los Angeles, she entered a disturbing situation in which Mr. Glover sought to control her actions, track her whereabouts, and essentially force her to serve him as a live-in girlfriend and sex slave,” court documents revealed, according to Fox News.

Doe alleges in the lawsuit that after she “made it clear” she would not cooperate with Glover’s “increasingly bizarre and inappropriate demands,” the Willard actor unlawfully evicted her and “made a false police report and fraudulent petition for a restraining order against her.”

Fox News reached out to Glover but did not receive an immediate response.

Doe said she met the actor through social media in 2015. “In 2023 they met in Dresden, Germany, where Mr. Glover showed off several items of Nazi memorabilia from his collection,” the lawsuit states. And somehow, that wasn’t her first clue that Glover might be a few french fries short of a full Happy Meal? Anyone who collects Nazi memorabilia raises an immediate red flag in my book. While legitimate history collectors exist, pairing that behavior with Glover’s long-standing reputation for bizarre conduct should have set off alarm bells.

The woman then said she sold all of her belongings and moved to the United States. Once she arrived, she said she lived “essentially at Mr. Glover’s whims.” I’m not trying to victim-blame here, but again, at what point do we ask how she didn’t recognize that something was seriously off? And yes, the story only gets stranger.

Doe, a practicing Muslim, stated that in March 2024 she attempted to attend a mosque but received instructions not to leave the residence or risk being locked out. She refused to comply and went anyway. When she returned, she found herself locked out. Glover then left her a message instructing her to begin looking for a new home.

She later attempted to re-enter the residence but claims Glover “attacked her, grabbing her neck and choking her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar on her neck,” according to court documents. Doe further alleges that Glover “called the police and made a false police report, falsely portraying her as an unlawful intruder when she was, in fact, a tenant who had been invited and lawfully residing in the home at all times.”

The woman added, “He then filed a malicious and fraudulent petition for a restraining order against her, which the court swiftly dismissed for failure to prosecute.” After authorities dismissed the restraining order, Doe claims the actor continued contacting her, “renewing his efforts to manipulate her into a sexual relationship.”

According to the lawsuit, Doe remains “homeless and emotionally scarred from the traumatic events with Mr. Glover.” She is suing him for malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, Bane Act violations, and wrongful eviction.

