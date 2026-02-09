Comedy Civil War: Bill Maher Says He and Jimmy Kimmel May Never Reconcile

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher said on Monday that his personal friendship with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is not in a good place, noting that the two may never reconcile. Honestly, who would want to be friends with a hypocritical nincompoop like Kimmel anyway? In my opinion, losing Kimmel is like shedding pounds at the gym. Overall, it’s better for your well-being.

“Jimmy Kimmel, he’s very mad at me. And I know you’re close to him. I hope you tell him that, you know, I’m sorry that he got bent out of shape. I don’t think I did anything wrong. We can have disagreements,” Maher said during a conversation with guest Adam Carolla on an episode of his Club Random podcast.

What caused the rift between Maher and Kimmel? It all started in November of last year when Maher called out Kimmel’s wife for emailing her conservative family members and giving them several reasons not to cast ballots for President Donald Trump, noting that she cut ties with relatives over their support for the commander-in-chief. Which, by the way, is a really stupid reason to remove people love you from your life.

“This is the difference between the right and the left. It bugs me so much. My tribe is supposed to be the left, but these are the people who just can’t talk to you unless you’re exactly there,” Maher went on to say during his podcast on Monday. The comedian told Carolla that while the two of them didn’t see eye-to-eye on every jot and tittle when it comes to politics, they were still mature enough to have a conversation with each other.

“Jimmy, I’m sorry, like, I think he’s one of the nicest guys. I did a mea culpa when we exchanged emails, not about what he was complaining about, but just saying, like, sometimes I am a little brash about me when they compare me with the other late-night guys, and I’m like, I’m not like you guys,” Maher continued. “I’m not. You could all exchange your monologues, all of you, and no one would know the difference in tone. OK?”

Maher noted that he doesn’t back down when it comes to his stances on the issues, which makes him a rare creature indeed, as the left fully expects you to join the hive mind and stay in full lockstep with their ideology. For them, it’s all or nothing. There’s no room for disagreement. He then pointed out that he hasn’t stopped poking fun at “right-wing bulls**it” either.

“And like, if that’s not good enough for you, then I think you’re the a*****e. And I don’t think Jimmy is an a*****e. I think he’s a great guy, and it bugs me that, you know, because of what the latest thing was, that we may never talk again,” Maher explained.

During a December episode of his podcast, Maher said that his friendship with Kimmel had landed on the rocks after he spoke out about Kimmel’s wife’s comments.

“And I was as kid-gloved as I could be. And I see that they’re mad at me. And I’m sorry. I mean, I was being, again, as respectful as I could, but I don’t agree with that point of view,” he told The Young Turks host Ana Kasparian.

Maher added, “I love Jimmy. I always have. I don’t know him that well, but he’s a great guy. And we have a connection, like, we were both fired by ABC. And he took my — I had that timeslot. So, like, it’s so interesting, the same ABC — I mean, Disney executive — canned us both. It’s interesting, the connections.”

